NFL Playoffs 2019: Updated AFC, NFC Bracket and Super Bowl Odds

The New Orleans Saints had nothing to play for in Week 17, and while they suffered a lopsided defeat at home to the Carolina Panthers, they have put themselves in an excellent position to make a run at the second Super Bowl title in team history.

The Saints won and clinched the NFC South division title weeks ago, and did the same with the conference's top seed in Week 16. That means that the Saints will have home games in the divisional playoff game and the conference title game (if they get that far) before playing in the Super Bowl February 3.

If the Saints get that far, they will be in familiar surroundings. Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and head coach Sean Payton's team has already won a game there this season.

The Saints are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, per OddsShark.

Saints +250

Rams +390

Chiefs +450

Patriots +650

Bears +800

Chargers +1200

Ravens +1600

Cowboys +2500

Texans +2500

Seahawks +3300

Colts +4000

Titans +4000

Eagles +5000

NFC Bracket

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Chicago Bears

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Philadephia Eagles

The Rams clinched a bye in the wild-card weekend with their 48-32 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, and the Eagles earned the No. 2 wild-card spot after they blanked the Washington Redskins 24-0 and the Bear handled the Viking 24-10 on their home field.

The Eagles and Bears will meet in Chicago next weekend in the wild-card playoffs. The fourth-seeded Cowboys will host the Seahawks in the other NFC wild-card game.

AFC Bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. New England Patriots

3. Houston Texans

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Indianapolis Colts/Tennessee Titans

It took three tries, but the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title and the top seed in the conference with their season-ending 35-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. That also sent the Chargers to the No. 1 wild-card spot.

The Patriots will have a first-round bye for the ninth straight year after pummeling the New York Jets 38-3 in the season finale. The Pats won the AFC East title in Week 16, and they prevented the Texans from earning a bye with their Week 17 home victory.

The Texans clinched the AFC South with their 20-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, and they will play the winner of the Sunday night Indianapolis-Tennessee game in the wild-card round.

The Ravens outlasted the Cleveland Browns in their Week 17 matchup, and that allowed them to clinch the NFC North title over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson will lead the Ravens into the playoffs as his team hosts the Chargers in the wild-card round.

The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the season, but they lost four of their previous five games to fall short of the postseason.