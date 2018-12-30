Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 20 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Premier League's big hitters took care of business on Sunday, as Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku were on target and Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all won.

Paul Pogba scored twice as United took their win streak to three matches, cruising past Bournemouth. Southampton gave the Citizens a brief scare after Pierre Hojbjerg's equaliser but the defending champions broke away quickly.

In the first outing of the day N'Golo Kante was the unlikely hero for the Blues, and Burnley bagged all three points against West Ham.

Sunday's Scores

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Burnley 2-0 West Ham United

Southampton 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Table (games, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 20, +40, 54

2. Manchester City 20, +38, 47

3. Tottenham Hotspur 20, +22, 45

4. Chelsea 20, +22, 43

5. Arsenal 20, +12, 38

6. Manchester United 20, +9, 35

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20, 0, 29

8. Leicester City 20, +1, 28

9. Watford 20, -1, 28

10. Everton 20, +1, 27

11. West Ham United 20, -3, 27

12. Bournemouth 20, -9, 26

13. Brighton & Hove Albion 20, -5, 25

14. Crystal Palace 20, -9, 19

15. Newcastle United 20, -12, 18

16. Cardiff City 20, -19, 18

17. Southampton 20, -17, 15

18. Burnley 20, -22, 15

19. Fuham 20, -25, 14

20. Huddersfield Town 20, -23, 10

Premier League's Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal 13

Harry Kane, Spurs, 13

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 13

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Richarlison, Everton, 9

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 9

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9

Aguero tied team-mate Raheem Sterling in the goalscorer's standings with his lone offering against Saints, putting the final score on the board.

David Silva had opened the scoring but Hojbjerg's equaliser after 37 minutes had the visitors fearing the worst. Losers in their last two outings, they couldn't afford to drop another result with a key clash with Liverpool on the horizon.

James Ward-Prowse put the ball in his own net to restore the advantage, however, and Aguero opened up a two-goal gap Saints were never likely to overcome.

Per Sky Sports Statto Aguero reached a landmark under Pep Guardiola with the goal:

Pogba was the top man for United, continuing his excellent form since the departure of former manager Jose Mourinho.

With two goals and an assist he was the driving force behind another win, a stark difference to the old Pogba:

The Blues relied on defensive specialist Kante to beat a toothless Crystal Palace side.

The Eagles kept Eden Hazard quiet but didn't offer much moving forward, as shared by WhoScored.com:

Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil got the goals for Burnley, ending a three-match losing streak and moving the Clarets level on points with Southampton in the battle against relegation.