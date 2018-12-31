EPL Week 21 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The first Premier League matchday of 2019 could well prove decisive in the title race, as leaders Liverpool visit defending champions Manchester City.

The Reds have been in superb form of late and are coming off a win over Arsenal, while the Citizens righted the ship against Southampton. They desperately need a win to keep the gap between the two sides relatively close.

Elsewhere Arsenal host Fulham, Chelsea host Southampton and Manchester United visit Newcastle. Here are the fixtures, complete with predictions.

Tuesday, January 1

Everton 2-1 Leicester

Arsenal 3-0 Fulham

Cardiff 1-2 Tottenham

Wednesday, January 2

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley

West Ham 1-1 Brighton

Wolverhampton 2-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester United

Thursday, January 3

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

Key Players

Fernandinho, Manchester City

Welcome back, Fernandinho. The Brazilian returned on Sunday after a two-match absence and the Citizens promptly ended their two-match slide, beating Saints.

It's safe to say the Sky Blues are a much superior team with their star midfielder pulling the strings:

His return could not have come at a better time, as Thursday's clash will arguably be the most important one yet for City this season. While the main focus has to be on Europe, the Premier League champions want to compete on all fronts, and a loss against the in-form Reds would seriously dampen their title hopes.

If the Citizens win the gap is down to just four points, and the title race will once again be wide open.

Fabinho, Liverpool

It's hard to believe Fabinho was an early candidate for transfer flop of the season after he struggled during his first few months at Anfield.

In December The Daily Record's Duncan Castles (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) even reported Paris Saint-Germain were hoping to take the Brazilian off Liverpool's hands. But in the span of a few short weeks the former Monaco man has gone from flop to phenom:

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the standouts in the win over Arsenal, but his attacking contributions came in part thanks to Fabinho's excellent work alongside him. With the Brazilian shutting down the Gunners' attack, the Dutchman was free to help out further up the pitch.

Expect Fabinho to keep a close eye on compatriot Fernandinho, setting up what could well be the best midfield battle of the Premier League season yet.