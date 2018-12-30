Todd Bowles Fired as Jets Head Coach After 4 Seasons with Team

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The New York Jets fired head coach Todd Bowles on Sunday after four years at the helm:

Bowles led the Jets to a 4-12 record in 2018, which marked the continuation of a disappointing run for the Elizabeth, New Jersey, native.

During his tenure in New York, Bowles went 24-40, and he capped his stint with three consecutive losing seasons.

Things started promisingly for the former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator, as he went 10-6 in his first season with the Jets in 2015. New York missed the playoffs in 2015, though, and it never returned to that level under Bowles.

The lack of a reliable starting quarterback marred Bowles' tenure, but he may have had a hand in the development of a franchise signal-caller this season.

New York selected Sam Darnold out of USC with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and though he was shaky to start his career and made his share of mistakes, he made promising strides over the final month of the season.

Darnold did that despite having limited weapons around him, so his progress could make the Jets' head coaching job a desirable one with Bowles now out of the picture.

It isn't likely the 55-year-old Bowles will immediately land on his feet with another head NFL job, but he shouldn't have much trouble finding work as a coordinator.

Though the Jets have struggled defensively in recent seasons, they were fourth in total defense and ninth in scoring defense under Bowles in 2015.

Also, in his two seasons as Arizona's defensive coordinator, Bowles led the Cards to top-10 finishes in points allowed.

Things didn't work out for Bowles in New York, but he is still a quality defensive mind who could be an asset to many coaching staffs in the NFL.