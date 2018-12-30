Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Anthony Martial, David De Gea to Sign New Contracts

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to convince goalkeeper David De Gea and forward Anthony Martial to extend their contracts at the club.

Both players recently had their terms extended by a year until 2020, although there will be some concern heading into the summer transfer window that neither is tied down to a long-term deal because United would be vulnerable to losing either for a knockdown price.

Speaking about the future of both players ahead of United's clash with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, Solskjaer said De Gea and Martial are at the right place to achieve their ambitions, per James Dale of Sky Sports:

"I know the club want them to sign because they are top quality players. It's down to the players but when you're at Man United there isn't a lot of greener grass on the other side. You are at the best place. It's the biggest club in the world.

"For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club. If you are a regular at Manchester United, I think you should grasp the opportunity to stay here and become part of the history."

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Dale noted that the club has been unable to a strike long-term deal with either Martial or De Gea.

Dale added that Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, has previously said the player wanted to leave, while De Gea has constantly been linked with a move away. In November, Joe Bernstein of the Mail on Sunday reported that the Spain international is poised to join Paris Saint-Germain.

De Gea has long provided an exceptional foundation for the side, and losing him would represent an enormous blow for United. In the recent 3-1 win over Huddersfield, he pulled off a stunning stop when the Red Devils led 1-0:

At the other end of the field, Martial has managed to thrive at times in a team devoid of attacking ideas.

Despite not always featuring in ex-manager Jose Mourinho's plans, the Frenchman has been devastating on occasions when called upon this season. Floating in from the left flank, his close control, burst of speed and composed finishing making him a major threat.

Squawka summed up how lethal he has been in front of goal in 2018-19:

The issue for United is that De Gea and Martial are both good enough to play for teams competing for major trophies. While the Red Devils have been refreshed under Solskjaer, they still appear a long way off challenging for silverware.

If United can enjoy a strong end to the campaign and get themselves back into the UEFA Champions League next season, that would surely work in the club's favour when looking to convince both players to stick around. But it looks like an uphill battle for the Red Devils.