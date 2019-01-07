WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 7

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

A new year in WWE brings with it new opportunities. 2019 could be the big moment that Monday Night Raw reclaims its throne as premiere wrestling entertainment or continue to sink because of the three-hour weekly grind.

John Cena was set to open the show with no clear focus in his first night on Raw in months. His appearance on SmackDown got him mocked by Becky Lynch, setting up anyone to interrupt him on WWE Raw to make their own impact.

Another big return for WWE was Hulk Hogan, who was set to honor the legacy of "Mean" Gene Okerlund. Brock Lesnar planned to appear to confront his Royal Rumble opponent Braun Strowman with just weeks before their heated title showdown.

The Revival once more got a chance to challenge Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Alexa Bliss promised the first edition of her own talk show, A Moment of Bliss, featuring Ronda Rousey.

This January 7 edition of Raw needed to be a huge edition. This could be the show that decided whether fans were interested in watching WWE in the coming months as the Road to WrestleMania begins to develop.