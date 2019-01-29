WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 29

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Four huge victories at Royal Rumble 2019 changed the face of SmackDown Live to start the Road to WrestleMania off right.

The biggest was certainly Becky Lynch's win in the women's Royal Rumble, last eliminating Charlotte Flair to earn a title shot that she announced she wanted against Ronda Rousey on Monday Night Raw. This set up fascinating fallout for the blue brand's women's division.

Most notably, Asuka who defeated The Man at the Rumble was left without a challenger for WrestleMania. The Queen was certain to be looking for a championship opportunity after getting so close, but many others were also in the running.

Daniel Bryan also won big with the unexpected help of Rowan. The big man took out AJ Styles in the closing minutes of their title clash to allow the WWE champion an easy pinfall.

This controversial victory and Seth Rollins' announcement he would challenge The Beast Incarnate at Mania left everyone scrambling for a shot at The Beard. The Phenomenal One still had a claim while others like Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali would be looking for that shot.

Finally, Shane McMahon came up big in his first tag team match with The Miz. The two outshined The Bar and captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, ushering in a new era in the tag team division.

All these victories set up for a combative and exciting January 29 edition of SmackDown Live with so many WrestleMania opportunities hanging in the balance.