WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 15

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

While Monday Night Raw has slowly been shifting into high gear, SmackDown Live has been full steam ahead since the new year, with the January 15 edition of WWE SmackDown another chance for the blue brand to bring more excitement to Royal Rumble 2019.

Ahead of the night, the biggest promise was a long-awaited rematch between Andrade "Cien" Almas and Rey Mysterio after El Idolo pinned The Master of the 619 last week. These two are such great competitors with comparable styles that it was certain to be a match that turned heads.

The Miz also made an announcement ahead of time that he would throw "The Best Birthday Bash in the World" for Shane McMahon. These two have a long way to go as a team to come off as legitimate, but this was certain to at least be entertaining.

The two biggest feuds on the blue brand were also likely to be featured heavily on the night, with massive heat between Becky Lynch and Asuka as well as Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. Both rivalries had a chance to explode at any moment.

This episode of SmackDown could have certainly been seen as filler going in, but it still had all the potential in the world to be another great edition for a show that has not missed a beat for a while.