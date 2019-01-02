James Harden on Complaints over Free Throws: 'Stop Fouling. It's Simple.'

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has always excelled at getting to the charity stripe, but he's taking that skill to another level this year.

The Beard has shot an average of 14.9 free throws per game over his last 10 outings, including 27 on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. David MacKay of Rockets Wire put that latter number in perspective:

His 10-game average trounces his previous career-high of 10.9 free-throw attempts per game.

One doesn't have to go far to find fans who are less than thrilled with the amount of time Harden spends shooting free throws, as a quick search of "James Harden free throws" in the Twitter search bar returns responses from people who make their stances quite clear.

NBA on TNT and NBATV reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude asked Harden about the topic on Wednesday and received the following response:

He's not wrong. Yes, watching Harden drive and get fouled time and again isn't aesthetically pleasing basketball, but (a) he's not calling fouls, (b) he's doing whatever he can to help his shorthanded team sans Chris Paul win and (c) he's playing by the rules.

Also, overall NBA teams are shooting an average of 1.6 more free throws per game year to year, according to Basketball Reference. One of the NBA's "Points of Education" from this past offseason may have partially caused that spike, as "freedom of movement on the perimeter and post" was mentioned alongside other initiatives.

We should expect Harden to spend a lot more time at the free-throw line this year if this 10-game stretch is any indication. Fans will just have to accept that reality.