Georgia Players Rip CFP Committee After Clemson Blows out Notre Dame

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs finished one spot outside the four-team College Football Playoff field this season.

In the midst of No. 2 Clemson's 30-3 trouncing of No. 3 Notre Dame in the semifinals on Saturday, several Georgia players expressed how they felt about the matter. Seth Emerson of The Athletic compiled the tweets:

The debate presents two sides, which have been discussed ad nauseam.

The pro-Georgia side points to the "best four teams" argument, as mentioned in the tweets above.

If you're going by the eye test, Georgia probably fits that bill. They fought through a tough SEC and nearly took down No. 1 Alabama in the conference title game before losing 35-28. For context, the Crimson Tide hadn't won a game by fewer than 22 points before facing UGA.

The Bulldogs also rank third in the Sagarin ratings and second in Football Outsiders' list.

The anti-Georgia side points to their record, as the Bulldogs lost two games (the other being a 36-16 loss to No. 11 LSU). Also, if you're someone who places significant importance on conference championships, then Georgia is at a disadvantage, having failed to win the SEC. Three of the four CFP teams won their conferences, while No. 3 Notre Dame was undefeated entering the postseason. 

Regardless of which side you back, the latest playoff controversy only fuels the fire for a playoff expansion. But if you think that fervent debate will stop with more inclusions, turn on sports television after the NCAA tournament brackets are released and watch analysts go wild over teams missing out on 64- and 68- team fields.

Consternation over the College Football Playoff teams will be a yearly tradition no matter how many teams make it.   

