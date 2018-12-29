Browns Rumors: Gregg Williams Not a 'Front-Runner' for Full-Time HC Job

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns interim coach Gregg Williams "isn't considered a front-runner or anything close for the full-time job," per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

The 60-year-old Williams took over for ex-head coach Hue Jackson following the Browns' 2-5-1 start. He's led the Browns to a 5-2 mark while juggling head coaching and defensive coordinator duties.

New offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has played a big part in the comeback as well, but Rapoport reported the team "is expected to cast a wide net and has no mandate to keep both coordinators, despite their success."

Still, Williams will be getting an interview. Rapoport also said ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Pats defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus may be under consideration.

Williams previously led the Buffalo Bills as their head coach from 2001-2003, going 17-31 in three seasons. He then led defenses in Washington, Jacksonville, New Orleans and St. Louis/Los Angeles before landing with Cleveland in 2017.

He won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009, but the NFL found evidence that he created a bounty program with New Orleans that rewarded players money for intentionally hurting their opponents. Williams was suspended indefinitely but reinstated after sitting out the 2012 season.

Although Williams has been the man in charge since the Browns' midseason turnaround, the team's success is largely because of one factor, and that's the partnership between rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and Kitchens.

Mayfield has thrown for 16 touchdowns and completed 71 percent of his passes since the switch. Kitchens deserves some credit for the turnaround, and Danny Kelly of The Ringer reported on how the pair brought the offense to life. He also wrote that the two "have the potential to turn into the next great quarterback-coordinator duo."

The Browns have averaged 23.7 points per game in their last seven contests after having topped 23 points just once in their first eight games. That offensive improvement is why they're a .500 team right now.

Ultimately, the best candidate for the head coaching job may be Kitchens, but failing that move, Cleveland should look to maintain the Williams-Kitchens pairing and hope their good finish to 2018 rolls into 2019.