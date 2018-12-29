EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Saturday's Week 20 Results and Top Scorers

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino ended his dry spell in emphatic fashion on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick to lead Liverpool past Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah also got on the scoresheet in the 5-1 win, moving into a three-way tie with Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Premier League's top scorer on 13 goals.

Kane got on the scoresheet on Saturday, but Tottenham Hotspur were upset by Wolverhampton Wanderers, who completed an unlikely comeback to win 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Here are Saturday's results:

Brighton & Hove 1-0 Everton

Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 0-1 Cardiff City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford 1-1 Newcastle United

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

The latest Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 20, +40, 54

2 Tottenham 20, +22, 45

3 Manchester City 19, +36, 44

4 Chelsea 19, +21, 40

5 Arsenal 20, +12, 38

6 Manchester United 19, +6, 32

7 Wolverhampton 20, 0, 29

8 Leicester 20, +1, 28

9 Watford 20, -1, 28

10 Everton 20, +1, 27

11 West Ham 19, -1, 27

12 Bournemouth 19, -6, 26

13 Brighton 20, -5, 25

14 Crystal Palace 19, -8, 19

15 Newcastle United 20, -12, 18

16 Cardiff 20, -19, 18

17 Southampton 19, -15, 15

18 Fulham 20, -25, 14

19 Burnley 19, -24, 12

20 Huddersfield 20, -23, 10

Here are the Premier League's top scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal 13

Harry Kane, Spurs, 13

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 13

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Richarlison, Everton, 9

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 9

The Gunners briefly led through Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Liverpool dominated Saturday's marquee clash, and a quick double from Firmino gave the hosts the lead after 16 minutes. The Brazilian would complete the first hat-trick of his career after the break, making the score 5-1 from the penalty spot:

Sadio Mane and Salah had added to the team's advantage before half-time.

The biggest shock of the day came at Wembley Stadium, where Wolves turned in a stunning second-half display to complete a comeback over in-form Spurs.

The hosts appeared to be on their way to another win when Kane opened the scoring, but the final 20 minutes turned the contest on its head.

Willy Boly pulled his side level, and Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa added late goals to deal major damage to Tottenham's title bid.

Sport Witness couldn't believe it:

Per HLN's Kristof Terreur, it continued what has been a remarkable run for Wolves against the biggest teams in the division, with Liverpool the only top-six side to take maximum points from them so far:

Everton also suffered a shock loss, as Jurgen Locadia produced more heroics to hand Brighton the win.

The Dutchman scored the equaliser against the Gunners in the Seagulls' last outing, and he made it two matches in a row with a goal by converting just before the hour mark.

Former Spurs, Leicester and Everton star Gary Lineker did not enjoy the action on display:

The Foxes were downed by a Victor Camarasa against Cardiff, while a late winner from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham three much-needed points over Huddersfield.

Watford and Newcastle shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, with Salomon Rondon and Abdoulaye Doucoure on target.