Enes Kanter Rips 'Golden Child' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Calls Him 'Childish'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter isn't a fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo after their altercation during Thursday's 112-96 win by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Kanter referred to the Bucks superstar as "childish" when discussing the apparent hypocrisy in Antetokounmpo's actions and words:

“You cannot say to the media, ‘I’m going to punch somebody in the whatever.’ If you’re the best player in the world or the worst player in the world, you cannot be talking about my teammate like that. It’s very childish of him. He’s an MVP candidate. He’s a cool dude and carrying that franchise, but you can’t be talking about my teammates like that.

“He’s the golden boy. He’s the golden child. I’m not trying to fight against superstars and All-Stars. It just happens. If it was something else, I would’ve gone after somebody else. Obviously he’s the golden child and they gave me two technicals. OK. Whatever? I’m going to leave the management to take care of all that stuff.”

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter when Kanter knocked Antetokounmpo to the floor on a drive to the basket. Antetokounmpo got up, leading to an argument before they were broken apart.

Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Right Arrow Icon

Kanter was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. Antetokounmpo also received a technical foul, but he remained in the game.

Per Steve Popper of Newsday, Kanter needed stitches to close a cut above his left eye after taking an elbow from Thon Maker on the possession prior to his argument with Antetokounmpo.



Milwaukee's "golden child" put on a clinic against Kanter in the win. The MVP candidate finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to help the Bucks move into the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 24-10.

Kanter finished with just eight points and five rebounds before getting ejected. The Knicks dropped to 9-27 after the loss.