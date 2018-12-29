2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Projections for Top 1st-Round Prospects

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

We've almost reached the end of the 2018 NFL season. This means that after Sunday, 20 teams will officially be turning to free agency and the draft.

It might seem like jumping the gun a little, but we're going to do the same here by taking a look at what Round 1 of April's draft may look like.

The full list of players who will be available come draft day is still unknown, but we're starting to get a pretty good idea. Defensive stars like Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Kentucky's Josh Allen should hear their names called, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert won't.

Below is a mock of the first round of the 2019 draft based on factors like player potential, team fit and team need. It's followed by a closer look at some of the top draft-related news.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

8. New York Giants: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

10. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

11. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

12. Denver Broncos: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

15. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

16. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

17. Cleveland Browns: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

18. Philadelphia Eagles: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

20. Tennessee Titans: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

21. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

23. Seattle Seahawks: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

24. Baltimore Ravens: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

26. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

30. Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Kyler Murray Not Ruling Out NFL

Though he has already been drafted by the Oakland Athletics, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is at least open to joining the NFL instead.

"It's never bad to have options," Murray said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com., "but right now my main focus is this game."

Murray is likely to make the decision on his future after his foray into the College Football Playoff. If Murray and the Sooners get past Alabama, that decision will have to wait until the championship game—and teams will have even more interest in Murray.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley believes Murray is already going to be a high draft choice.

"The guy's already the ninth overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft," Riley recently told reporters. "And I think he'll be probably somewhere around the same spot if he chose to go football-wise."

Ironically, ninth overall is where we have Murray going to the quarterback-needy Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deandre Baker to Skip Sugar Bowl

Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is considered one of the top cornerbacks available in this year's draft. He also won't be playing in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day against Texas.

With top prospects skipping bowl games with increasing frequency, this isn't a major shock. However, it is at least a mild surprise, as Baker had previously stated that he was eager to try to finish his college career with a win.

This news is also a bit surprising as it was announced just days before the game itself. It's more common for NFL hopefuls to announce the skipping of bowl games before practices for those games begin. If a player is worried about injury, he should be just as concerned about getting injured in workouts or drills.

It's possible some draft buzz has gotten to Baker suggesting that he'll be a high first-round pick, and the Jim Thorpe Award-winner decided not to risk playing. It's also possible that Baker had other reasons for pulling out late. You can bet that teams will ask questions at the scouting combine.

Josh Allen an Option at No. 1?

Pretty much since the start of the NCAA season, it's felt like Ohio State edge-rusher Bosa was a near lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He's looked NFL ready since last season, and it certainly helps that his older brother Joey Bosa has been a legitimate NFL star (27.5 sacks in 34 games).

However, Allen could be getting competition from Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.

Allen, who has 14.0 sacks this season, is making a strong case to be a top-five pick. He also may be closing the gap with Nick Bosa as the first pass-rusher to come off the board. There's obviously a lot of time between now and the draft, but the early odds suggest Allen going No. 1 isn't that ridiculous of a notion.

Unlike Baker, you'll get a chance to watch Allen in action on New Year's Day when Kentucky takes on Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.