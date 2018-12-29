2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Projections for Top 1st-Round Prospects

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Projections for Top 1st-Round ProspectsDecember 29, 2018
We've almost reached the end of the 2018 NFL season. This means that after Sunday, 20 teams will officially be turning to free agency and the draft.
It might seem like jumping the gun a little, but we're going to do the same here by taking a look at what Round 1 of April's draft may look like.
The full list of players who will be available come draft day is still unknown, but we're starting to get a pretty good idea. Defensive stars like Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Kentucky's Josh Allen should hear their names called, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert won't.
Field Yates @FieldYates
Oregon QB Justin Herbert - who may have been the top QB prospect in the class - has opted to stay in school and bypass the 2019 NFL Draft.
Below is a mock of the first round of the 2019 draft based on factors like player potential, team fit and team need. It's followed by a closer look at some of the top draft-related news.
2019 NFL Mock Draft
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
7. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
8. New York Giants: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
10. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
11. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
12. Denver Broncos: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
13. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU
14. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
15. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
16. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
17. Cleveland Browns: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
18. Philadelphia Eagles: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
20. Tennessee Titans: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
21. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
23. Seattle Seahawks: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
24. Baltimore Ravens: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
26. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
29. New England Patriots: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
30. Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
Kyler Murray Not Ruling Out NFL
Though he has already been drafted by the Oakland Athletics, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is at least open to joining the NFL instead.
"It's never bad to have options," Murray said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com., "but right now my main focus is this game."
Murray is likely to make the decision on his future after his foray into the College Football Playoff. If Murray and the Sooners get past Alabama, that decision will have to wait until the championship game—and teams will have even more interest in Murray.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley believes Murray is already going to be a high draft choice.
"The guy's already the ninth overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft," Riley recently told reporters. "And I think he'll be probably somewhere around the same spot if he chose to go football-wise."
Ironically, ninth overall is where we have Murray going to the quarterback-needy Jacksonville Jaguars.
Deandre Baker to Skip Sugar Bowl
Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is considered one of the top cornerbacks available in this year's draft. He also won't be playing in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day against Texas.
Jeff Barker @JeffBarker_
Kirby Smart just announced CB and Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker will not play in the Sugar Bowl vs. Texas. Still made the trip to Nola.
With top prospects skipping bowl games with increasing frequency, this isn't a major shock. However, it is at least a mild surprise, as Baker had previously stated that he was eager to try to finish his college career with a win.
This news is also a bit surprising as it was announced just days before the game itself. It's more common for NFL hopefuls to announce the skipping of bowl games before practices for those games begin. If a player is worried about injury, he should be just as concerned about getting injured in workouts or drills.
It's possible some draft buzz has gotten to Baker suggesting that he'll be a high first-round pick, and the Jim Thorpe Award-winner decided not to risk playing. It's also possible that Baker had other reasons for pulling out late. You can bet that teams will ask questions at the scouting combine.
Josh Allen an Option at No. 1?
Pretty much since the start of the NCAA season, it's felt like Ohio State edge-rusher Bosa was a near lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He's looked NFL ready since last season, and it certainly helps that his older brother Joey Bosa has been a legitimate NFL star (27.5 sacks in 34 games).
However, Allen could be getting competition from Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.
Allen, who has 14.0 sacks this season, is making a strong case to be a top-five pick. He also may be closing the gap with Nick Bosa as the first pass-rusher to come off the board. There's obviously a lot of time between now and the draft, but the early odds suggest Allen going No. 1 isn't that ridiculous of a notion.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (@betonline_ag): Nick Bosa -300 Josh Allen +350 Ed Oliver +400 Dwayne Haskins +700
Unlike Baker, you'll get a chance to watch Allen in action on New Year's Day when Kentucky takes on Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.
