Warriors Rumors: Patrick McCaw's Cavaliers Contract Not Expected to Be Matched

Patrick McCaw can finally resume his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers with the Golden State Warriors reportedly not planning to match his offer sheet, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

He is expected to make $6 million over two years with his new team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Dec. 28 that Cleveland signed McCaw to an offer sheet. The Warriors had two days to decide if they wanted to match it and keep him, or let the 23-year-old leave the franchise.

Golden State presented McCaw with a qualifying offer worth $1.71 million during the offseason. He allowed the Oct. 1 deadline to sign the deal pass, keeping him a restricted free agent.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported on Oct. 1 that McCaw turned down a two-year offer from the Warriors worth about $5 million, but the second year of that contract wasn't guaranteed.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, McCaw wasn't keen on returning to Golden State because he wanted to find a team that could offer more playing time.

Originally selected No. 38 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016 before being traded to the Warriors on draft night, McCaw appeared in 128 games over the past two seasons. He has averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per 36 minutes and has won two titles with Golden State.

The Cavaliers are trying to find anyone who can help them get out of the Eastern Conference cellar. Their roster has been depleted by injuries to Kevin Love (toe), Rodney Hood (Achilles), David Nwaba (ankle) and Tristan Thompson (foot).

McCaw isn't going to be a difference-maker in Cleveland, but his presence gives head coach Larry Drew a viable option to use as a starter or off the bench.

There's minimal risk for the Cavs, who only gave to him $3 million per season, and McCaw gets a chance to establish his value away from the loaded Warriors roster.