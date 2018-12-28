Chelsea Legend Joe Cole to Return as Club's Technical Academy Coach in 2019

Chelsea Legend Joe Cole to Return as Club's Technical Academy Coach in 2019December 28, 2018
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images
Former Chelsea winger and midfielder Joe Cole will return to the club in 2019 as a technical academy coach.
The club announced the news via their official website on Friday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
UEFA Condemn Racist Abuse and Ref in Koulibaly Incident