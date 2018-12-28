Chelsea Legend Joe Cole to Return as Club's Technical Academy Coach in 2019

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2018

Liverpool Football Club's Joe Cole seats on the bench prior to a friendly football game versus Grasshopper Club Zurich on July 21, 2010 in Zug. Liverpool rubber-stamped the signing of Cole on a four-year contract after the England midfielder passed his medical on Wednesday. Cole had already agreed personal terms on Monday after being released by Chelsea and flew to the club's training camp in Switzerland to undergo his physical checks. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Former Chelsea winger and midfielder Joe Cole will return to the club in 2019 as a technical academy coach.

The club announced the news via their official website on Friday.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    UEFA Condemn Racist Abuse and Ref in Koulibaly Incident

    World Football logo
    World Football

    UEFA Condemn Racist Abuse and Ref in Koulibaly Incident

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Aubameyang: The Gloss-Finished Striker We Hardly Notice

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Aubameyang: The Gloss-Finished Striker We Hardly Notice

    Barney Ronay
    via the Guardian

    Allegri Dismisses Rumours He Could Join Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Allegri Dismisses Rumours He Could Join Man Utd

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd 'Inundated' with Applications for Manager's Job

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd 'Inundated' with Applications for Manager's Job

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report