Mistaken as Bryce Harper, SP Trevor Williams Tells Waiter He'll Join Yankees

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 22: Trevor Williams #34 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on August 22, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams isn't Bryce Harper, but that didn't stop him from using his resemblance to the former National League MVP to have a little fun. 

While dining at a restaurant on Thursday night, Williams pretended to be Harper and got his waiter's hopes up:

There are so many follow-up questions worth asking about this story. Did Williams make it clear how much his deal was with the Yankees? Did the waiter try to break the news of the deal on social media? 

The waiter may have been susceptible to Williams' deception because, like Harper, he has a beard. It's also possible the waiter recently read the report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post that the six-time All-Star preferred the Yankees over the Philadelphia Phillies. 

Unfortunately, the waiter will have to wait like the rest of us before finding out what Harper wants to do with his future. At least he got to interact with a Major League Baseball player during his time at work.   

Related

    Tommy Pham: Rays Have 'Really No Fanbase at All'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tommy Pham: Rays Have 'Really No Fanbase at All'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Pirates Pitcher's Bryce Prank 😂

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pirates Pitcher's Bryce Prank 😂

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Report: Phillies 'Unwilling' to Meet Keuchel's Contract Request

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies 'Unwilling' to Meet Keuchel's Contract Request

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Both Bryce, Machado Want Yankees over Phillies

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Both Bryce, Machado Want Yankees over Phillies

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report