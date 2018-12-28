Mistaken as Bryce Harper, SP Trevor Williams Tells Waiter He'll Join Yankees

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams isn't Bryce Harper, but that didn't stop him from using his resemblance to the former National League MVP to have a little fun.

While dining at a restaurant on Thursday night, Williams pretended to be Harper and got his waiter's hopes up:

There are so many follow-up questions worth asking about this story. Did Williams make it clear how much his deal was with the Yankees? Did the waiter try to break the news of the deal on social media?

The waiter may have been susceptible to Williams' deception because, like Harper, he has a beard. It's also possible the waiter recently read the report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post that the six-time All-Star preferred the Yankees over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Unfortunately, the waiter will have to wait like the rest of us before finding out what Harper wants to do with his future. At least he got to interact with a Major League Baseball player during his time at work.