Woj: NBA Sent Memo to Teams About Anti-Tampering Rule After LeBron's Comments

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA recently sent a memo to teams reminding them of its tampering rules amid uproar about comments made by LeBron James regarding Anthony Davis.

The memo said "employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes with contractual relationships is prohibited," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It continued: "This principle is particularly important in today's media environment, where any actions or comments relating to potential player movement receive immediate and widespread public attention. Teams should be entitled to focus their efforts on the competition this season with the players they have under contract, without having to divert attention or resources to conduct or speculation regarding the potential destinations of those players in future seasons once their contracts expire."

Wojnarowski translated this as "Knock it off w/ Anthony Davis."

James, answering a question from a reporter, recently said it would be "amazing" to play with Davis, who is under contract for the next two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. The comment drew national attention in part because Davis is represented by Klutch Sports, the agency founded by James' friend Rich Paul.

NBA tampering rules do not apply to players, who are free to comment on other players around the league.

