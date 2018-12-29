Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 20 EPL Predictions

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool's clash against Arsenal at Anfield is the standout match in Week 20, as the Gunners aim to inflict a first Premier League defeat of the season on the leaders.

Champions Manchester City will want to end a run of two straight defeats away to a Southampton side who have won two of their three games under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Wembley Stadium, Manchester United take on Bournemouth and Chelsea are away at Crystal Palace.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and predictions for Week 20's fixtures.

Saturday, December 29

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Everton (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Leicester City 3-0 Cardiff City (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBCSN)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Watford 2-0 Newcastle United (NBC Sports Gold)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (BT Sport 1, NBC)

Sunday, December 30

12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea (Sky Sports Premier League, NBCSN)

2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET: Burnley 0-1 West Ham United (NBC Sports Gold)

2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET: Southampton 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Sports Premier League, NBC)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth (Sky Sports Premier League, NBCSN)

In the UK the matches can be streamed via Sky Go or the BT Sport app, while in the U.S. the games can be viewed on the NBC Sports app.

Surprise defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City have seen Manchester City drop into third place in the Premier League and slip seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side have lost three of their last four league outings but will be expected to get back on track against Southampton on Sunday.

The City boss has said his team must tighten up defensively:

Injuries have played a part in Manchester City's recent slump. The champions have had to cope without Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho for periods this season.

Squawka Football highlighted the Brazilian's importance:

The champions may be without Fernandinho again on Sunday due to concerns over his fitness, according to Goal's Sam Lee.

City face an important week in the defence of their Premier League title. Their trip to Southampton is followed by a visit from Liverpool on Thursday.

The Reds are on a strong run of form and have won their last eight league matches in a row. They have not dropped points since a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the start of November.

The Gunners are the opposition again on Saturday but have hit something of a slump after a bright start to life under manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal saw their 22-game unbeaten run end in a 3-2 defeat at Southampton, and they also suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton on Boxing Day.

The Gunners are also having to contend with a significant injury list:

Meanwhile, Liverpool's home form this season has been superb. The Reds have dropped points only once, against Manchester City, and have conceded just two goals in nine matches.

Emery has said he believes Liverpool can go through the season unbeaten:

Arsenal will represent another test for Jurgen Klopp's men who must also cope with the pressure of leading the title race. The Reds have shown few signs of wobbling so far and have the firepower to cause a depleted visiting defence all sorts of problems