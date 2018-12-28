Jurgen Klopp: Injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Begin Full Training in February

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be ready to start full training in February and may return to the team in March.

The England international suffered a knee injury at the end of the 2017-18 season, meaning he missed Liverpool's UEFA Champions League final with Real Madrid and the FIFA World Cup. Liverpool said in the summer he was set to sit out the "vast majority" of this current term.

However, on Friday at his press conference ahead of the clash with Arsenal, Klopp said the former Gunners man is ahead of schedule in his recovery, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a fine debut season at Anfield following his transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2017.

Having struggled to perform for the London outfit on a consistent basis, Klopp was able to get more from the England man, typically deploying him in a central-midfield berth. It was a role Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to enjoy, and he grew as a footballer throughout the campaign.

In 2018 he netted some crucial goals, getting on the scoresheet in wins over Manchester City in both the Premier League and the Champions League. However, his season came to an end after picking up a knee ligament injury during the 5-2 win over Roma in April.

It now appears as though a return to the fold isn't far away for the midfielder. Last month he said he still had goals for the campaign:

Football journalist Leanne Prescott commented on the different kind of edge the 25-year-old gives the Reds:

Despite establishing himself as an important player last season, Liverpool have fared well while Oxlade-Chamberlain has been sidelined.

Klopp's side have moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League with half the games played. As of yet, the Reds have not been beaten and have only failed to take maximum points from three games, leaving the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and City trailing.

They are also into the Champions League knockout stages, where they will take on Bayern Munich; the first leg of that tie will be at Anfield on February 19.

While that match will surely come too soon for Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool supporters will be delighted to see he's recovering well and will potentially play a part in what's set to be a season to remember for them.

From Klopp's perspective there's no need to rush the England man back either. In central areas the likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Jordan Henderson have all played their part in the team's terrific beginning to the campaign.