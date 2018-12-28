Giannis, Enes Kanter Speak About Physical Altercation During Knicks vs. Bucks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Both Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and New York Knicks center Enes Kanter commented Thursday on the altercation that led to Kanter's ejection during the fourth quarter of Milwaukee's 112-96 win.

After Kanter knocked down Antetokounmpo during a drive to the basket, the two players went face-to-face and argued before getting broken up:

Both players were assessed technical fouls, and Kanter was given an extra technical, which resulted in his ejection.

Kanter, who was bleeding near his eye after getting elbowed by Bucks center Thon Maker previously, took issue with getting ejected despite not getting called for a personal foul on the play that led to the altercation, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post: "I stopped him, and they didn't even call a foul. We got into it a little bit, and I'm bleeding, needing stitches. I got to stop the guy, right? They didn't even call a foul. How do I get ejected?"

Kanter also didn't like that Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham ran up and grabbed him during the stare-down with Antetokounmpo: "An assistant coach cannot football-tackle a player. The priority is to protect their players. Their assistant coach—watch the video—cannot football-tackle our players. I want you to put it out there."

Per ESPN.com, Antetokounmpo felt Kanter's play put his health in jeopardy: "At the end of the day, I have to help my team and close out the game. We had like eight or nine minutes left, and I was just thinking about closing out the game. I just do not like when dirty plays happen that risk my health or my teammates' health. I don't like that."

Giannis remained in the game after the altercation and further bolstered his MVP case, finishing with 31 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks. Kanter, who came off the bench Thursday, registered eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Milwaukee improved to 24-10 to remain in second place in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, New York fell to 9-27.

Antetokounmpo and Kanter won't have any more possible dust-ups with each other this season, as the season series between the Bucks and Knicks is over, with Milwaukee taking three of four.