Harry Kane Comments on Tottenham's Philosophy Entering January Transfer Window

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said the squad doesn't need any new additions in the January transfer window unless the right players are available.

Spurs became the first club in Premier League history to not make a summer signing since the transfer window was introduced in 2003, but Kane told ESPN FC's Ben Pearce his side still aren't desperate for new arrivals:

"Sometimes if you can't find the right player there's no need to buy a player. That's obviously the gaffer's philosophy and that was his thinking [in the summer]. He believed in the squad he had and we're doing alright so far.

"We'll see what happens in the January transfer window. If the gaffer wants to buy someone then I'm sure he will. If he doesn't we'll crack on and keep doing what we're doing.

"We're fit, we're ready to go. This period where there's lots of games, we seem to do well because we recover well and we do a lot outside the pitch as well."

Kane, 25, made the comments after Tottenham demolished Bournemouth 5-0 on Boxing Day, a fifth successive Premier League victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side that moved them up to second in the table.

Pochettino also spoke to the media after Wednesday's one-sided win over the Cherries and suggested winter signings wouldn't be straightforward, per Pearce:

That being said, Kane left it open as to whether new players would come to north London and showed faith in his squad mates to continue their strong form in 2018-19:

"[Signings are] up to the manager. If a new face comes in, then we'll welcome him and make sure he trains hard, and he'll obviously try to get into the team. If we don't, then we've got a big enough squad that we can rotate—players have been coming in and doing well. We'll be ready either way.

"I feel we've got a very strong attack, a very strong team. Without the midfield and defence playing the way they do, we don't score the goals. Everyone's been playing very well and everyone's got competition for places, which is great and what you need in a squad."

A lack of summer arrivals has stretched the squad following a series of injuries this winter, and Pochettino recently provided updates on some of those nearing their returns:

James Benge of the Evening Standard wrote Spurs will likely need to sell before they can buy, with the club closing in on the opening date for their new stadium—a project that will have cost them more than £1 billion by completion. Out-of-favour striker Fernando Llorente has been touted as one who could be sold.

Spurs have flourished despite the lack of new faces this season, but winter reinforcements could prove more important to the club when injuries take more of a toll as the season wears on.