Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez in Bournemouth Contention

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are all in contention to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, although the latter duo may be a little further away from featuring.

The trio missed the match with Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, although the Red Devils were still able to register a 3-1 win. Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer said there's a chance the team's firepower could be boosted, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

"We've not had a lot of training," Solskjaer said. "So we had yesterday off, today's the first day back. Romelu, Anthony and Alexis were light, light yesterday so hopefully they can join part of the training today, and let's see how they come through."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The United boss suggested Sanchez and Lukaku will most likely be back in action in the new year, though. "Maybe Anthony is back, Romelu and Alexis because they will be available over new year anyway, so it will be good to have them," he added, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News.

Solskjaer also said Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay will be able to take part in training "very soon," while Chris Smalling won't be ready to feature until January.

Martial missed the clash with Huddersfield due to illness, while Lukaku has been absent lately after being given compassionate leave by the club. Sanchez has not featured since November 24 due to a hamstring problem, but he recently returned from Chile to step up his recovery.

While Martial has made strides this term, both Lukaku and Sanchez have struggled to show their best. Solskjaer added the onus is on them to rediscover their spark, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC.

"I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch," said the Norwegian. "I'm here to give them the path and it's up to them to do it on the pitch. It's up to them when they get a chance that's the name of the game as a footballer. You've got to do it yourself."

Solskjaer added that there is a responsibility on all the players in the squad to strive for more:

One of the players who has made a big improvement since the arrival of the new manager is Paul Pogba.

The France international midfielder has been in excellent form in the last two games, helping United to handsome wins over Cardiff City and then Huddersfield Town. Pogba grabbed two assists at Cardiff before netting twice in the home win at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Solskjaer said Pogba has all the tools to be one of the best players in the world:

The new manager was also asked about the captaincy after David De Gea was given the armband against Huddersfield, and he made it clear that Antonio Valencia is safe in the role:

After back-to-back wins in which United have played enterprising football, there'll be a buzz around Old Trafford ahead of the game against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils appear to be playing the Cherries at an ideal time, as Eddie Howe's side have been in a slump following their bright start to the season. Bournemouth have lost three of their last four in the Premier League and were hammered 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Wednesday.