NFL Mock Draft 2019: Predictions for Most-Coveted Prospects

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

We're heading into Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season. At this point in the season, roughly half of league has secured or has a chance at the postseason. The rest of the teams have likely already started looking toward free agency and the draft.

For the latter teams, the draft is going to be of the utmost importance. These teams are looking to add young elite players who can help them avoid being in this particular group for the foreseeable future. Of course, getting into position to draft such players and actually selecting the right ones are two different things.

Teams will spend the next several months in research mode in order to ensure they get the right guys.

There's a lot of time between now an draft weekend, and the picture is certain to change. We're here to take an early look at how the first round might unfold. We'll mock all 32 picks based on factors like prospect potential, team fit and team need—and based on the current selection order. We'll also take a closer look at some top prospect-team pairings.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

8. New York Giants: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

10. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

11. Carolina Panthers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

12. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

15. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

16. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

17. Cleveland Browns: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

18. Philadelphia Eagles: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

20. Tennessee Titans: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

21. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

23. Seattle Seahawks: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

24. Baltimore Ravens: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

26. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

30. Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

Nick Bosa to Arizona Cardinals

In what is widely considered a defense-heavy draft, it's not surprising to see a premier pass-rushing prospect like Ohio State's Nick Bosa being mentioned as a possible No. 1 overall pick. Bosa is the top player on Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller's draft board. He's also the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, which is why the No. 1 pick is usually a signal-caller. If a team has its quarterback, though—as the Arizona Cardinals believe they do—getting a guy who can get to the quarterback makes the most sense.

In Arizona's case, adding Bosa would give the Cardinals an elite pass-rushing duo. He and Chandler Jones could be the kind of defensive tandem teams dream about. Interestingly enough, it's the kind of tandem Nick's brother Joey Bosa has forged with Melvin Ingram.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen hasn't had the smoothest of seasons, but this is largely due to the talent he's been surrounded with. Building a dominant pass rush would limit opposing offenses and take some pressure off Rosen's shoulders.

Arizona traded to acquire Jones, but getting top-tier pass-rushers outside of the draft is rare. The Cardinals should jump on this chance to get one.

Josh Allen to San Francisco 49ers

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Everything we said about Bosa and the Cardinals holds true for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have a young quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and an emerging sack-artist in DeForest Buckner. Adding a pass-rusher like Kentucky's Josh Allen would give San Francisco the kind of defensive core necessary to support him.

While Bosa has long appeared to be a candidate to go No. 1 overall—even dating back to last season—Allen has ascended over the course of the season. He amassed 14.0 sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss. He was also awarded the Lott IMPACT trophy., given to the defensive player who most influenced his team.

As a linebacker, Allen doesn't project as a natural fit for Robert Saleh's 4-3 scheme at first glance. However, Saleh utilizes multiple fronts, and it's not like Allen is a svelte speed-rushing linebacker. At 6'4" and 258 pounds, he has the size to come off the edge as an end.

As was the case with Myles Garrett coming out of the draft a couple years ago, Allen is the kind of defender you scoop up and build around.

Kyler Murray to Jacksonville Jaguars

It's become apparent that Blake Bortles isn't going to be the long-term quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was given a contract extension in the offseason but was benched earlier this season for backup Cody Kessler.

Bortles is going to start the season finale for Jacksonville, but it's clearly time for the Jaguars to move on.

This is where Oklahoma's Kyler Murray comes in. We've seen what his predecessor Baker Mayfield has done for the Cleveland Browns and their offense. Murray could have the same kind of effect for a Jaguars team that truly is a quarterback away from being a title contender.

Of course, this pairing is dependent on Murray choosing to enter the draft instead of pursuing a baseball career. Murray, who is preparing to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff, hasn't ruled that out.

"It's never bad to have options," Murray said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com., "but right now my main focus is this game."

If the Jaguars have the opportunity to grab Murray, they should.