Late TD Powers Baylor to Wild Shootout Win vs. Vanderbilt in 2018 Texas Bowl

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2018

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks to pass the ball as Vanderbilt linebacker Kenny Hebert (42) closes in during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Baylor ended its year with a winning record thanks to a 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the 2018 Texas Bowl.

Charlie Brewer threw for 384 yards and rushed for 118 more in Thursday's win while being responsible for three touchdowns. His 52-yard touchdown pass to Marques Jones in the final minutes helped secure the victory as the Bears completed their massive turnaround after finishing 1-11 last season.

It was also the first career bowl win for head coach Matt Rhule after two seasons with Baylor and four with Temple.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn totaled 243 rushing yards, but it wasn't enough to help Vanderbilt (6-7) avoid its fifth straight losing season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dexter Lawrence to Miss Cotton Bowl, PED Suspension Upheld

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dexter Lawrence to Miss Cotton Bowl, PED Suspension Upheld

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dabo Called His Shot and Delivered 🏆

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dabo Called His Shot and Delivered 🏆

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Dexter Lawrence Defends Himself: Not That 'Type of Guy'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dexter Lawrence Defends Himself: Not That 'Type of Guy'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Badgers Destroy Miami in Pinstripe Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Badgers Destroy Miami in Pinstripe Bowl

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report