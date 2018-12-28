Late TD Powers Baylor to Wild Shootout Win vs. Vanderbilt in 2018 Texas Bowl

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Baylor ended its year with a winning record thanks to a 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the 2018 Texas Bowl.

Charlie Brewer threw for 384 yards and rushed for 118 more in Thursday's win while being responsible for three touchdowns. His 52-yard touchdown pass to Marques Jones in the final minutes helped secure the victory as the Bears completed their massive turnaround after finishing 1-11 last season.

It was also the first career bowl win for head coach Matt Rhule after two seasons with Baylor and four with Temple.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn totaled 243 rushing yards, but it wasn't enough to help Vanderbilt (6-7) avoid its fifth straight losing season.

