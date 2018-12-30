UFC 234 Whittaker vs. Gastelum: The Biggest, Best Fights Set for Melbourne

1 of 3

How good is Robert Whittaker? Just looking at his winning streak and big gold belt, it's plain to see that he's very good. But is he all-time great material?

A strong case can be made that Whittaker is the "next big thing" in MMA. His technically sound striking and strong nose for finishing fights makes him an exciting talent to watch, and his status as the first ever Australian UFC champion makes him uniquely marketable. He's convincingly beaten some of the middleweight division's best, and come out on top against explosive strikers, dominating grapplers and steely wrestlers alike.

That said, it's easy to doubt his staying power. Whittaker's rise came hand-in-hand with a decline among the middleweight establishment which saw Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, Anderson Silva and many others fade from relevance. He has won his fights fair and square, but his greatest victories have come at the expense of fighters that are well past their prime and he is yet to face a fellow fresh contender in the division.

UFC 234, however, will give a temperature check on him at every level.

He'll enter the event as a local favorite and has the opportunity to establish himself as a local draw similar to Mark Hunt or Vitor Belfort. He also has the chance to cement himself as the division's best by facing the dangerous, well-rounded Kelvin Gastelum.

If Whittaker can pull off a dominant win, UFC 234 could be for him what UFC Fight Night 46 was for Conor McGregor. If he can't? Well, Whittaker will be placed alongside all the other "next big things" that didn't quite shake out.