Anonymous NFL Exec Predicts Lions Could Trade Matthew Stafford

In a bold prediction for the upcoming offseason, one anonymous NFL executive predicted the Detroit Lions would trade away quarterback Matthew Stafford, per Mike Sando of ESPN.com.

"[Head coach Matt] Patricia and [general manager Bob] Quinn both spent a long time in the Patriots' organization, where they watched Tom Brady very closely," an insider said. "They are going to want somebody who prepares and manages the game more like Tom."

A different executive also agreed with the prediction, noting the coach's interest in self-preservation.

"Patricia is going to say, 'This is not the guy that is going to get me fired,'" the second insider said.

