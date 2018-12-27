Premier League Results Week 19: Thursday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Felipe Anderson scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season as West Ham United beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday.

The result has moved the Hammers up to ninth in the table and ended the Saints' recent mini-revival on Ralph Hasenhuttl's watch.

Southampton, who took the lead thanks to a scrappy goal eventually credited to Nathan Redmond, remain mired in the threat of relegation, just three points above the drop zone.

Top Scorers (player, club, goals)

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 13

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 12

3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 12

4. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 10

5. Richarlison, Everton: 9

5. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 9

7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

7. Anthony Martial, Manchester United: 8

7. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8

7. Felipe Anderson, West Ham United: 8

7. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 8

7. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

Standings (played, won, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 19, 16, +36, 51

2. Tottenham Hotspur: 19, 15, +24, 45

3. Manchester City: 19, 14, +36, 44

4. Chelsea: 19, 12, +21, 40

5. Arsenal: 19, 11, +16, 38

6. Manchester United: 19, 9, +6, 32

7. Leicester City: 19, 8, +2, 28

8. Everton: 19, 7, +2, 27

9. West Ham United: 19, 8, -1, 27

10. Watford: 19, 8, -1, 27

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 19, 7, -2, 26

12. Bournemouth: 19, 8, -6, 26

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 19, 6, -6, 22

14. Crystal Palace: 19, 5, -8, 19

15. Newcastle United: 19, 4, -12, 17

16. Southampton: 19, 3, -15, 15

17. Cardiff City:19, 4, -20, 15

18. Burnley: 19, 3, -24, 12

19. Fulham: 19, 2, -26, 11

20. Huddersfield Town: 19, 2, -22, 10

West Ham dominated the opening half, creating but spurning a host of promising chances. Lucas Perez, Anderson and Robert Snodgrass were all wasteful in front of goal.

Perhaps suffering physically amid the congestion of the festive fixtures, Southampton were struggling to press with the same intensity shown during back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Huddersfield Town.

The hosts also failed to match the same quality of supply from wide areas which they achieved when beating the Gunners 3-2. It meant Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was rarely tested before the break.

Things changed for the better when the Saints went in front five minutes after the restart. The goal was a bizarre one with Redmond shooting despite appearing offside.

Redmond's initial effort was saved, as was Oriol Romeu's connection with the rebound. However, Redmond pressed Angelo Ogbonna as he attempted to clear, forcing the centre-back into a costly gaffe as the ball went in off the defender and the Southampton man.

Redmond claimed the goal as proof of his recent upturn since Hasenhuttl replaced Mark Hughes in the dugout earlier in December:

Fortunately for Ogbonna, West Ham didn't rue his mistake for long. It took just three minutes for Anderson to hit back with a fierce shot from distance.

The quick and creative Brazilian added his second on the hour mark when he met Michail Antonio's pass with a smart, two-touch finish.

Anderson has recovered from a slow start to life in England to become one of the most productive players in the division:

The onus was now on Southampton to chase the game but finding a way past Fabianski proved difficult. He saved brilliantly to palm away Redmond's low drive, then the former Arsenal stopper beat the winger to a deflection just in time.

Anderson could have wrapped up his hat-trick late on, only for Alex McCarthy to deny him with a terrific reflex stop. West Ham didn't need the goal, though, as the London outfit maintained its steady improvement under the direction of astute tactician Manuel Pellegrini.

His progressive style of play is bringing out the best in Anderson. The ex-Lazio star's fine form in front of goal should continue long enough for him to put pressure on the big names at the top of the scoring charts.

Hasenhuttl's attention will now turn to Sunday as Southampton host a Manchester City side suddenly seven points adrift of Liverpool in the title race.