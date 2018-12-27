Former Manchester City Star Robinho Signs Istanbul Basaksehir Contract

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Robinho will leave Sivasspor for fellow Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

As reported by BBC Sport the Turkish Super Lig leaders announced the news on Thursday. He will join former Citizens Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy, strengthening Basaksehir as they push for their first ever league title.

Robinho returned to European football earlier this year after spells in China and his native Brazil. He's found some success at Sivasspor, scoring eight goals in 16 Super Lig appearances this season, including four in his last two matches.

As noted by BBC Sport he was sentenced to nine years in prison last year for his role in a gang rape, but that sentence has been suspended while appeals take place.

One of many wonderkinds to emerge from the Santos academy, Robinho arrived at Real Madrid with massive expectations in 2005. He found limited success in Spain before joining City in 2008, the same day the Abu Dhabi United Group took control of the club. His signing was seen as the first step toward success for the Sky Blues.

The Brazilian flopped at the Etihad Stadium, however, and was sent back on loan to Santos before moving to Milan in 2010. His first season with the Rossoneri was a success but he couldn't continue his good form.

As shared by Turkish Football this year's Super Lig has been an odd one, presenting Basaksehir with a golden opportunity to win their first title:

The club has only been around since 1990 and is backed by the government, per James Kelly of These Football Times. Highly ambitious and desperate to upset the established order of Turkish football, Basaksehir have loaded up on veteran, big-name players.

Robinho will join a core that also includes Adebayor, Clichy, Arda Turan and Gokhan Inler. The club finished 2018 with just two wins in their last six outings across all competitions, so investments in the January transfer window were expected.

The current Basaksehir top scorer is Edin Visca, with six goals in the Super Lig.