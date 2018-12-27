Larry Brown Fired as HC of Italian Team Fiat Torino After Less Than 1 Season

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Larry Brown's stint as head coach of Italian team Fiat Torino lasted less than one season after he was fired on Thursday.

Per ESPN.com, the club dismissed Brown after he led them to a 5-19 record in 24 games since being hired in June.

The report also noted Brown was booed by Fiat Torino fans following a 96-79 loss to Sidigas Avellino on Wednesday.

Brown had to take a leave of absence in October to undergo a medical procedure.

In announcing Brown's hiring, Torino vice president Francesco Forni highlighted the 78-year-old's diverse skill set as making him a good fit.

"The choice of coach Brown was born, above all, from the consideration of a unique combination of quality, talent, and culture of basketball, that makes him a brilliant coach," Forni said, via EuroHoops.net. “We are sure that he will help to promote the passion of the sport we love in Turkin and beyond and that he will be a formidable tool for the development of skills of our staff."

Prior to being hired by Torino, Brown's last coaching job was in college at SMU from 2012-16.

Brown was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He is the only head coach in history to win an NCAA championship (1987-88 Kansas) and an NBA title (2003-04 Detroit Pistons).