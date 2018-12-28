Premier League Fixtures: Week 20 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal will end 2018 with a bang, as the Premier League leaders host the Gunners in the marquee clash of Week 20.

The two will meet on Saturday as part of a difficult stretch for the in-form Reds, who will take on defending champions Manchester City just a few days later:

The Citizens will visit Southampton on Sunday, while Manchester United host Bournemouth and Chelsea take on Crystal Palace. Here's a look at the Week 20 schedule, complete with score predictions (all times GMT):

Saturday, December 29

3 p.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Everton

3 p.m.: Fulham 1-1 Huddersfield

3 p.m.: Leicester 2-0 Cardiff

3 p.m.: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Wolverhampton

3 p.m.: Watford 1-0 Newcastle

5:30 p.m.: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Sunday, December 30

Noon: Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

2:15 p.m.: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City

2:15 p.m.: Burnley 0-0 West Ham

4:30 p.m.: Manchester United 2-0 Bournemouth

With City suffering back-to-back losses the festive period has been a great one for Liverpool, who now lead the standings by six points ahead of Spurs.

Tottenham's rivals Arsenal could do Spurs a huge favour on Saturday but are coming off a disappointing outing against Brighton, who deservedly battled to a draw.

Manager Unai Emery appeared to play down the expectations ahead of the match, saying the Reds may well go unbeaten this season:

The Gunners have several injuries in defence and could struggle against the speed of Liverpool. Brighton exposed their weakness to the counter, and the Reds are even faster in transition.

City are desperate for a win and visit a Southampton team that has bagged a few good results of late, including a 3-2 triumph over Arsenal. They did lose in midweek against West Ham, however.

Manager Pep Guardiola urged his side to work harder:

United are also surging under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, beating Cardiff and Huddersfield, and they should continue their fine form at home against Bournemouth.

The Cherries have lost three of their last four and were embarrassed by Spurs in their previous outing, losing 5-0.

Crystal Palace have won two of their last three and could make life tricky on Chelsea. The Blues lost 2-1 during their last visit to Selhurst Park.