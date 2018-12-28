EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 20 Premier League Fixtures

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool hosting Arsenal, Manchester City's trip to Southampton and a London derby between Crystal Palace and Chelsea are the standout fixtures for Week 20 of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Leaders Liverpool can pad their six-point advantage on Saturday by beating an Arsenal side hitting some struggles recently under Unai Emery. The Gunners lost 4-0 at Anfield last season and their injury-hit defence will struggle to contain a dynamic Reds forward line led by in-form Mohamed Salah.

City are seven points adrift of Liverpool after back-to-back defeats against Palace and Leicester City. It won't be easy to halt the losing run on Sunday, away to a Southampton side experiencing revived fortunes on Ralph Hasenhuttl's watch despite the midweek defeat to West Ham United.

The return from injury of key playmaker David Silva couldn't have come at a better time for the Citizens.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea will likely continue to rely on Eden Hazard to lead the line on Sunday. Yet he may struggle to impose himself against a Palace side that has taken four points from its last two games thanks to resolute defending.

Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, December 29

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton , 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET. (Draw)

, 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET. (Draw) Fulham vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET. ( Fulham )

vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET. ( ) Leicester City vs. Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET. (Leicester)

/10 a.m. ET. (Leicester) Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET. (Spurs)

/10 a.m. ET. (Spurs) Watford vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET. ( Watford )

vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET. ( ) Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET . (Liverpool)

Sunday, December 30

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 12 p.m. BST /7 a.m. ET (Draw)

/7 a.m. ET (Draw) Burnley vs. West Ham United, 2:15 p.m. BST /9:15 a.m. ET (Draw)

vs. West Ham United, 2:15 p.m. /9:15 a.m. ET (Draw) Southampton vs. Manchester City, 2:15 p.m. BST /9:15 a.m. ET (City)

/9:15 a.m. ET (City) Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET (United)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Salah even starting on Saturday is likely to be considered controversial by some. The prolific forward scored from the penalty spot when the Reds beat Newcastle United 4-0 at home on Boxing Day.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Yet the incident involving the Egypt international winning the spot-kick raised an eyebrow or two. He went down after a clash with Paul Dummett, even though some felt Salah had gone to ground easily after the slightest of touches.

Even so, Liverpool's attacking talisman escaped a potential ban for supposed simulation after the FA judged the presence of contact ruled out the need for further action, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Salah's availability is bad news for a suspect Arsenal defence. He scored in both league games last season and will fancy adding to his tally against a patchwork back line.

The Gunners will be without right-back Hector Bellerin and central defenders Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos. There are also doubts about left-back Nacho Monreal and centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, per the London Evening Standard's Tom Doyle.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Wing-back Sead Kolasinac is also going to miss out through suspension after being booked during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Emery has unsuccessfully used players out of position as injuries have mounted at the back. Those moves haven't fixed a unit that has conceded 25 goals in 19 matches. The problem has seen the Gunners win just one of their last three in the league.

Salah is in a purple patch, though, having scored in four of his last five matches in all competitions. Expect him to make it five from six as Liverpool strengthen their grip on top spot.

David Silva, Manchester City

City's mini-crisis will come to an end the moment Silva gets back to full speed. The 32-year-old has been out since early December with a hamstring problem.

Silva returned when he came off the substitutes' bench for the final 20 minutes of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Leicester. Having the Spaniard back dictating play is a major boost since he has five goals and two assists to his credit in league action.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola needs Silva back in the middle because City are a quicker, slicker team with him picking the passes.

Midfield has usually been City's strength, but things have been different while Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have missed time. Guardiola could also be without vital enforcer Fernandinho, with the Brazilian rated doubtful after missing the losses against Palace and Leicester, according to Goal's Sam Lee.

City won't feel Fernandinho's absence as much with Silva back in the fold. His return should see the champions create enough chances to scrape a much-needed win.

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

As Hazard goes, so go Chelsea. Fortunately for Maurizio Sarri, his best player is in peak form at the moment.

The Belgium international gave an ample demonstration of his talents when he scored twice to beat Watford on Boxing Day. The goals kept up the most prolific rate of contributions in the final third in England's top flight:

Maintaining the numbers is more impressive considering Hazard has been shifted off the wing and through the middle. Sarri has been playing the classy No. 10 as a false 9, in much the same way he did with Dries Mertens at Napoli.

Sarri's belief in Hazard's new role was emphasised when he kept him central even after winger Pedro withdrew against Watford due to injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaced the former Barcelona man, with natural centre-forward Olivier Giroud left on the bench.

Wherever Hazard plays, he is sure to cause problems for a capable Palace defence. However, centre-backs James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho have the experience to keep the game close long enough for the Eagles to snatch a point.