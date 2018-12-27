Jalen Hurts on Potential Transfer from Alabama: 'My Story's Far from Over'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Alabama junior quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't committing to transferring elsewhere for the 2019 season.

When asked about possibly transferring Thursday, Hurts told reporters there is plenty left for him to do with the Crimson Tide: "My story's far from over. That's something that people said. Not me. Who said it was over?"

Hurts has served as Tua Tagovailoa's backup this season after going 26-2 as a starter in the previous two campaigns.

Hurts would almost certainly be the backup at Alabama again next season since Tagovailoa finished second in Heisman Trophy voting this season. However, he made it clear that transferring isn't something he's interested in discussing: "I've never said anything about transferring. Those words have never come out of my mouth. It's always been kind of assumptions. ... If I haven't spoken about it, I don't think there's a conversation to be had."

Hurts said his focus is on the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

Hurts received a fair amount of playing time this season in relief of Tagovailoa since the Tide dominated most of their games.

He threw for 755 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 167 yards and two scores.

Most notably, Hurts replaced Tagovailoa in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia when Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury in the second half.

Bama was trailing at the time, but Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind victory. He threw for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 28 yards and another score.

The win secured Alabama's spot in the CFP, as well as the No. 1 seed.

With Tagovailoa largely recovered from his ankle injury, he will start against the Sooners, and Hurts will resume his role as the backup.

Transfer whispers will likely grow even louder once the 2018 season ends. If Hurts does decide to go elsewhere, he will be eligible to play immediately since he has already graduated from Alabama.