Fantasy Football Week 17 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Before we hit one last week of sleeper recommendations, let's take a look back and examine how Week 16's picks fared.

For the record, sleepers count as wins if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team, points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular flex play—a fairly standard setup.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (204 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, 1 TD): Jackson and the Ravens got a huge win in Week 16 against the Chargers, but statistically speaking, he finished outside the top 12. So it goes. LOSS

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (217 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT): Allen's fantasy value has been largely dependent on his ability to run the ball. The Patriots did a good job of taking that away from him last week. LOSS

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets (341 passing yards, 4 rushing yards, 3 TD): The Jets weren't able to hold a fourth-quarter lead against the Green Bay Packers, but Darnold had a big game in defeat. Whew. Things were starting to look ugly. WIN

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins (4 carries, 10 yards, 2 catches, 39 yards): In Week 16, the Dolphins looked the part of a team that has already made plans for a golfing vacation after Week 17. Stay away from Miami players this week. LOSS

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets (14 carries, 35 yards, 3 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD): McGuire isn't tearing it up on a per-carry basis, but his top-10 PPR stat line among running backs last week likely won a few teams a shiny trophy. WIN

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets (9 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD): I'm pretty sure that three Jets players having a top-10 performance all at the same time in fantasy championship week in most leagues is a harbinger of the end times. WIN

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills (4 catches, 52 yards): It stood to reason that counting on two of the AFC East's tomato-can teams to both have good weeks offensively was asking for trouble. Too bad that didn't dawn on me before now. LOSS

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos (3 catches, 44 yards): For the second straight week, I tabbed a Denver WR. For a second straight week, a Broncos wideout was fantasy-relevant. And for a second straight week, I tabbed the wrong one. LOSS

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams (2 rushes, 16 yards, 5 catches, 28 yards): Everett wasn't terrible in Week 16, especially in point-per-reception formats. But he didn't crack the top 12, continuing my sterling streak of futility at the position. LOSS

Tennessee Titans Defense/Special Teams (292 yards allowed, 16 points allowed, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 TD): Where tight ends have been a nightmare for me this year, defenses have been far kinder. Malcolm Butler's pick-six here sealed the deal. WIN

WEEK 14: 5-5 (.500)

SEASON: 70-90 (.438)

That's two straight .500 weeks in the fantasy postseason. Feels good to finish relatively strong.