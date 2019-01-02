Predicting the Breakout Stars of This Season's NFL Playoffs

10 of 10

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams defense, John Johnson III is way down the list.

Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Lamarcus Joyner are the headliners. All five are well-established performers and deserving of the credit they receive.

With that said, Johnson is the unit's emerging star.

"He's got all the traits and characteristics that you're looking for," head coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. "You're really not limited in any way that you can utilize a player of his versatility."

Every team is searching for a safety capable of playing near the line of scrimmage and covering the deep third. These individuals provide scheme flexibility, and that's exactly what the Rams get from Johnson.

"His tackling is so outstanding—open field, around the ball, around the line of scrimmage, those kinds of things," defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said. "He's learned more and more about what to do in different areas that he plays."

Johnson, who finished second on the team with 119 total tackles, averaged nine stops per contest after the Rams' Week 12 bye. He averaged 6.7 tackles through the first 11 weeks.

As opponents concentrate on trying to stop (or even slow) Donald, Johnson will make plays all over the field.