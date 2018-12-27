Inter Milan Fan Dies After Being Hit by Van Driven by Napoli Fan, Police Confirm

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

An Inter Milan supporter has died after being hit by a van carrying Napoli fans ahead of the sides' encounter on Wednesday.

Milan police confirmed the 35-year-old fan was hit by the van before kick-off at the San Siro and later died, per Ansa.

Football Italia also reported four Napoli supporters were stabbed before and during the fixture, while star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to racist chants by some Inter fans.

Police chief Marcello Cardona said at a press conference on Thursday that he would request Inter fans not be permitted to travel to away fixtures, as well as seeking a closure of their curva section:

"There were more than 100 ultras involved in the clashes, among them ones from Varese and Nice.

"These were very serious incidents, so I'll ask the public order committee to stop Inter fans from travelling to away games for the rest of the season and request the closure of Inter's curva at San Siro until March 31, 2019, or for five games plus one in the Coppa Italia."

Inter's Curva Nord is a renowned section of the San Siro and contains the most fervent supporters.

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone expressed his sorrow at the events:

The Nerazzurri won 1-0 thanks to an injury-time strike from Lautaro Martinez to draw within five points of the Partenopei, who sit in second place in Serie A.