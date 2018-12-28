Manchester United vs. Bournemouth: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to extend his winning start as interim Manchester United manager when the Red Devils host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, hoping to close the gap on the Premier League's top four.

Sixth-placed United have won their first two games under Solskjaer and are six points away from Arsenal in fifth, while Chelsea sit another two points ahead of the Gunners.

Bournemouth have been in considerably worse form and have lost eight of their last 10 matches, including a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Boxing Day.

United have scored eight times in their two matches under Solskjaer but failed to keep a clean sheet in either, giving Sunday's visitors some hope of getting back to scoring ways at the Theatre of Dreams.

Date: Sunday, December 30

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

Manchester United: 31-50

Draw: 5-2

Bournemouth: 4-1

Via OddsShark.

Preview

A 5-1 thrashing of former club Cardiff City on Saturday was almost ideal in terms of managerial debuts for Solskjaer; perhaps the only thing that might have made it better is the match taking place at home.

But the Norwegian was treated to a rapturous atmosphere in his first outing at Old Trafford on Wednesday when his team beat Huddersfield Town 3-1. Solskjaer said it made for a memorable occasion nonetheless:

Sunday's hosts should be wary of how much confidence they glean from their first two results under the new manager, though, given Cardiff and Huddersfield are each in the fight to avoid.

Bournemouth, 12th, promise to offer stiffer competition and could be even more dangerous following the 5-0 drubbing at Spurs depending on how manager Eddie Howe motivates his men.

United's squad has been boosted, meanwhile, by the potential return of three of their most valuable attacking stars, each of whom missed the Boxing Day beating of Huddersfield, per BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez:

Alexis Sanchez hasn't featured for the club since November 24 amid reported injuries, but it's Martial's recovery from illness that could be the most exciting news. He impressed against Cardiff and chipped in with a fine goal for his efforts:

The Cherries will need all their men at their best if they're to beat a rejuvenated United, and they particularly need striker Callum Wilson back in the goals after failing to score in his last four games in all competitions.

Howe also said after the loss at Spurs that captain Simon Francis is set for a long spell out of action, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London:

The momentum looks to be running in favour of the new-and-improved Red Devils leading up to Sunday, when Solskajer and Co. hope to end 2018 in victorious fashion.