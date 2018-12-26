Eden Hazard Says He Wants 'Legend' Status After Surpassing 100 Chelsea Goals

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Eden Hazard is targeting legendary status with Chelsea after surpassing a century of goals for the Premier League club.

Hazard spoke after scoring his 100th and 101st Blues goals to help beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day. He's now ready to match the achievements of some of the club's greatest-ever players:

Achieving the same standing as Chelsea heroes on the level of Didier Drogba, John Terry and the club's leading goalscorer Frank Lampard isn't beyond Hazard.

The outrageously gifted No. 10 is still only 27, and he's already helped Chelsea win a pair of Premier League titles. Hazard has also won the UEFA Europa League, league cup and scored the winner to beat Manchester United in last season's FA Cup final since joining the Blues from Lille in 2012.

It's a trophy haul deep and impressive enough help a player at least approach legend status at any club.

Hazard is a good bet to add to his silverware in west London in the coming years, thanks to the progressive tactics of Maurizio Sarri. The latter succeeded fellow Italian Antonio Conte in the dugout back in the summer and has quickly made Hazard the focal point of a more expansive and free-flowing team.

Sarri's fidelity to Hazard's talent has seen him move the classy No. 10 off the wing and task him with leading the line through the middle. It's a bold way to try to solve Chelsea's lack of elite match-winners at centre-forward.

While the ploy has its critics, Hazard's two-goal show against Watford is validation for Sarri. The performance was also enough for the 59-year-old to compare Hazard favourably to the two biggest names in the game:

Hazard meriting those comparisons for the long haul, as well as his desire to become a true Chelsea legend, will hinge on how long he stays at Stamford Bridge.

His future is somewhat uncertain while current contract is up in 2020, and the player admitted back in October how he has dreamt of a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard may be willing to let the dream fade, though, with Real loanee Mateo Kovacic recently telling Sky Sports the Belgium international is "focused a lot on doing great things with Chelsea," despite asking about life in the Spanish capital.

Hazard's latest words lend further weight to Kovacic's view and give Blues fans hope the club's best player will stick around long enough to warrant being called a legend.