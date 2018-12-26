Eden Hazard's Brace Powers Chelsea to Boxing Day Win over Watford

Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea are just four points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League after beating Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day, thanks to two goals from Eden Hazard.

The Belgian wing wizard, who continues to play as a false nine, scored in first-half stoppage time but saw his effort quickly pegged back by Roberto Pereyra.

Hazard responded by winning and converting a penalty 13 minutes after the restart, as the Blues went back above Arsenal and returned to the UEFA Champions League places.

Olivier Giroud Must Move On After Substitution Snub



Olivier Giroud recently told the Guardian's Dominic Fifield how winning the Premier league title is his "last dream as a footballer."

If it happens at Chelsea, Giroud will merely be a passenger. The former Arsenal striker only joined the Blues back in January, but he's already found himself frozen out—and not even by a player in his own position.

Maurizio Sarri's insistence to make the "Hazard as false-nine experiment" work has to be humiliating for a natural centre-forward like Giroud. It's a blunt and unflattering assessment of the club's lack of faith in him to play a winger through the middle instead.

Giroud received his clearest vote of no confidence yet when Sarri opted against bringing him off the substitutes' bench when Pedro pulled up with a hamstring problem a minute before the break.

Rather than move Hazard back out wide to replace Pedro on one flank and deploy a true target man centrally, Sarri left Giroud on the lumber. Instead, he brought on academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi and kept Hazard central.

The fact Chelsea were struggling to break a 0-0 deadlock at the time only compounded Giroud's misery. It wasn't even as if Hazard had been thriving before Pedro went off:

Hazard eventually found his shooting boots, but the message sent to Giroud had already found its mark. The towering Frenchman isn't the player Sarri believes can solve Chelsea's problems at striker.

It must be tough to take for a player with over 100 Premier League goals to his credit, as well as useful aerial power and a knack for bringing others into the game.

Those talents would be better suited elsewhere.

Abdoulaye Doucoure Is the Complete Midfielder Chelsea Lack

Chelsea's midfield is capable, but it's far from complete. Ironically, signing Watford workhorse Abodulaye Doucoure would give the Blues the all-rounder they lack in the middle.

He combines power with technique in a way no Chelsea midfielder can. Doucoure showed off the latter side of his game with several intelligently timed runs forward during the first half to go with some neat distribution.

Doucoure's perceptive movement put him into positions to score more than once. He blazed over one shot and also saw a header saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There was more to his game than just getting forward, though. Doucoure broke up play as he tried to frustrate the efforts of Chelsea pass-master Jorginho.

While Doucoure can be an asset in both attacking areas and defensive positions, Chelsea have players who represent parts of the ideal midfield talisman.

N'Golo Kante is a relentless presser and harrier of those in possession, but the Frenchman's ability on the ball leaves a lot to be desired. Similarly, Mateo Kovacic is efficient in buildup play but won't match the scoring potential Doucoure can provide.

Meanwhile, Jorginho can pick any pass but lacks the strength and nous to adequately secure the base of midfield on defensive duty.

If he wasn't on Chelsea's transfer radar before this game, Doucoure should be firmly in the Blues' thoughts once the window reopens in January.

What's Next?

Watford host struggling Newcastle United on Saturday, while Sunday will see Chelsea travel to London rivals Crystal Palace.