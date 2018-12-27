UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Odds, Tickets, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

A venue change and a questionable drug test couldn't stop UFC 232 from losing its main event between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

The two light heavyweights are set to close out 2018 in a light heavyweight clash that will serve as the marquee event on Saturday night.

In a huge last-minute move, even for UFC standards, the fighters have gone from Las Vegas to Los Angeles because of Jones, who wouldn't have been allowed to compete in the state of Nevada, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

A recent drug test revealed the presence of the same metabolite that caused a failed test in 2017. Due to the small amount the California commission was willing to host the fight, although the Nevada Athletic Commission was not.

With or without the light heavyweight title scrap this is one of the more talent-laden cards of the year. Even the prelims have big fights with recognizable names such as Cat Zingano, Andrei Arlovski and B.J. Penn.

Joining the headliners is a dual-champion fight between Amanda Nunes and Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino. It's bound to be an exciting night of fights that should end the year on a high note. Here's a look at the complete card along with odds via OddsShark, the latest ticket information and hype surrounding the big night.

UFC 232 Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Jon Jones (-285; bet $285 to win $100) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (+225; Bet $100 to win $225) for the vacant light heavyweight title

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Cristiane Justino (-260) vs. UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes (+200) for "Cyborg's" 145-pound title

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+145)

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (+125) vs. Ilir Latifi (-155)

145 lbs.: Chad Mendes (-160) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+130)

UFC 232 "Prelims" on Fox Sports 1 (8 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski (+135) vs. Walt Harris (-165)

135 lbs.: Cat Zingano (-160) vs. Megan Anderson (+130)

135 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade (+225) vs. Petr Yan (-285)

155 lbs.: Ryan Hall (-550) vs. B.J. Penn (+375)

UFC 232 "Prelims" on Fight Pass (6:15 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Andre Ewell (-115) vs. Nathaniel Wood (-115)

185 lbs.: Uriah Hall (-125) vs. Bevon Lewis (-105)

170 lbs.: Siyar Bahdurzada (+125) vs. Curtis Millender (-155)

135 lbs.: Brian Kelleher (+135) vs. Montel Jackson (-165)

Gustafsson Believes He's Jones' Kryptonite; Bones Thinks He's Still Superman

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 165 took place five years ago, but it remains one of the most epic moments of Jon Jones' historic career. Bones came into the bout a massive favorite against Alexander Gustafsson on that Saturday night, but instead of another one-sided defense of his title, Jones found himself in the fight of his life.

Gustafsson's height and length turned out to be a big deal for the reigning champion. Rather than the steady outpouring of punishment that Bones is known to inflict he had to spend the early parts of the fight figuring out his range against someone that could nearly match his long, lean frame.

The end result was a legendary fight in which both combatants went to the hospital, but it was yet another defense for Bones in the end.

Five years later, the Swede still believes that he has the secret sauce when it comes to beating Jones.

"I'm his kryptonite," Gustafsson said, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. "He doesn't like to fight me. I'm bringing something that he can't really handle. ... It was the best fight in the light heavyweight division in the UFC ever, We did something good. We did something right in that fight. But I can promise that this fight will be even better. It will be even better. I'm prepared for 10 rounds, and I'll push it from Round 1."

The Mauler's talk has found its way on social media as well. After Jones' drug test forced the bout to California the challenger took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with his opponent.

Jones isn't shying away from engaging in the talk either. He insisted that he is innocent throughout the ordeal, and he's ready to take care of business and reclaim his spot atop the light heavyweight division.

The former light heavyweight champion actually won the title in 2017, but a failed drug test for the same metabolite that was in his system this time around forced the organization to strip him of the belt and give it to Daniel Cormier.

With Cormier moving up to heavyweight the strap has once again become available, and Jones will have the opportunity to find some redemption against a familiar foe.

Prediction: Jones via unanimous decision

Amanda Nunes Gunning for Title of Greatest Women's Fighter of All Time

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

If the UFC had lost its huge light heavyweight headliner, the women's featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino would have been a fine main course. Now it'll have to serve as one of the best co-main events of the year.

The winner of this bout is going to have a great case as the best female fighter of all time.

Cyborg already has a compelling case. Her reign of terror over every division and organization she has been in stretches over a span of 15 years and 20 fights with few even resembling something competitive. She has held belts in Strikeforce, Invicta and the UFC.

The only thing missing on her resume is many truly marquee fights. She's fought a long line of inferior fighters throughout her career with Holly Holm the only one representing a well-known commodity in the sport.

That will change when she takes on Amanda Nunes in the co-main event. Her fellow Brazilian has built a resume on wins over some of the biggest names in her sport. Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko have all found out how difficult it is to upend Nunes.

Now she's setting her sights on the fiercest challenge of them all.

"There's no question about it that I will become the greatest women's fighter of all time when I beat Cyborg," Nunes said, per Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. "I'll be the first woman to have two belts at the same time. When I always did something growing up, I always wanted to be the best. I played soccer my whole life—I wanted to be the best soccer player. Things changed and then I switched to MMA. I had the goal of wanting to be the best fighter. I would have beaten Ronda, Miesha, (flyweight champion) Valentina (Shevchenko) and now Cyborg coming up on Saturday. I was always imagining it, but I always think like that and now it's going to come true."

Each fighter has what the other needs to improve their resume. Cyborg's long-term dominance is only overshadowed by the lack of elite opponents. Nunes' run against the best in the sport can only be undermined by the fact that she has only been unbeaten over the last three years.

The stakes are as high as they get, and it's going to be a war.

Prediction: Cyborg via fourth-round TKO