2019 NFL Mock Draft: Early Predictions for Top 32 Prospects

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Outside of the race to reach the postseason, the most intriguing aspect in Week 17 will be watching the NFL draft order solidify.

At the moment, the Arizona Cardinals are in pole position to land Nick Bosa, but there will be more fascinating storylines in Round 1 than who goes first overall.

Let's take a look at an early mock draft and break down some of the interesting dynamics at play.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Devin White, LB, LSU

5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

7. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

8. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

10. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

11. Carolina Panthers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama



12. Denver Broncos: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

14. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

15. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Washington: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

20. Tennessee Titans: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

21. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

22. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

23. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

24. Baltimore Ravens: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

26. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

30. Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama



31. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Draft order via Tankathon.com.

Given that the Oakland Raiders will have four top-50 picks and three in the first round, they are without question the team to watch at this year's draft.

With Derek Carr in place as the team's franchise quarterback (at least for now), they are equipped to address other positions—a plus given the weak quarterback class available after Justin Herbert announced he would be returning for his senior season.

If the Raiders remain at No. 4, however, they miss out on some of the impact edge rushers and defensive lineman available at the top of the draft. Nick Bosa will go No. 1, while it seems likely that Josh Allen and Quinnen Williams won't drop out of the top three unless a quarterback-needy team trades up.

So, the Raiders will have two options: auction their pick to a team looking to move up—which might make their fans upset—or simply pick the best player available. In this case, that would be linebacker Devin White.

White would instantly improve this team's defense, giving them an athletic, sideline-to-sideline force of nature. Raiders fans may be holding out hope for Bosa or Josh Allen, but White would be an excellent consolation prize.

And yes, they must address the pass rush early in this draft, to the point that in this mock draft they select both Brian Burns and Jaylon Ferguson to put on the edge.

The Raiders have only managed 13 sacks this season. To put that in perspective, five players—Aaron Donald (19.5), Chris Jones (15.5), Von Miller (14.5), J.J. Watt (14.5) and Danielle Hunter (14.5)—all have more sacks than the Raiders individually.

Khalil Mack, whom the Raiders traded to Chicago this offseason, is nipping on Oakland's heels with 12.5 sacks of his own. Suffice to say, the Raiders need to add quality pass-rushers this offseason, and only adding one won't suffice.

The Raiders have plenty of other needs, but they'll have further picks and free agency to address them. Adding young, dynamic pass-rushers should be the top priority early in a strong draft at the position.

As for the quarterback situation, a number of teams atop the draft likely won't be seeking a quarterback, but given the thin nature of the position, a bidding war could emerge for the services of a player like Dwayne Haskins (if he declares).

The first threat to go after him would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they decide to move on from Jameis Winston. After that, the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars would each make sense for Haskins, whose draft stock surely rose once Herbert decided to stay in school.