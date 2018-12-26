Jurgen Klopp Wants Liverpool to Create Their 'Own History' After Newcastle Win

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to create their "own history" after they went six points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Boxing Day.

The Reds eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Newcastle United, while Manchester City slipped up with a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City—their third loss in four games—to extend the Reds' lead.

The German isn't getting carried away just yet, though, as he told Goal's Neil Jones:

Dejan Lovren opened the scoring with a half-volley before Mohamed Salah dispatched a penalty he had controversially won off Paul Dummett. Xherdan Shaqiri added a third before Fabinho's header rounded out the victory.

The win was Liverpool's eighth league win in a row and Klopp's 100th victory as Reds manager from 181 matches in charge.

As noted by football writer Joel Rabinowitz, they've now reached the halfway point of the season unbeaten in the Premier League:

Going back to this stage last season, Klopp has coaxed some remarkable form from his players, per data analyst Dan Kennett:

It bodes well for Liverpool's chances of winning their first title since 1990, and it shows their improvement under the coach's tutelage.

On Boxing Day last year, Man City were 17 points ahead of the Reds having played a game fewer, and they're now seven points behind.

That swing isn't just down to the Reds' improvement, though, as City's form hasn't been as imperious as it was, particularly in recent weeks.

Klopp isn't celebrating their demise just yet, either, or taking the Reds' position for granted given Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix, per football journalist Melissa Reddy:

Spurs beat Bournemouth 5-0 on Wednesday after dispatching of Everton 6-2 in their previous game, and they could yet have a significant say in the title race.

As for City, while they've been unusually poor in recent weeks, they'll have the chance to reduce the gap and end Liverpool's unbeaten run when they host the Reds on January 3, and at their best, they have a higher ceiling than the Reds.

Liverpool are in an excellent position, but Klopp is right to manage expectations with half the season still remaining.