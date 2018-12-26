Jurgen Klopp Wants Liverpool to Create Their 'Own History' After Newcastle Win

Jurgen Klopp Wants Liverpool to Create Their 'Own History' After Newcastle WinDecember 26, 2018
Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to create their "own history" after they went six points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Boxing Day.
The Reds eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Newcastle United, while Manchester City slipped up with a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City—their third loss in four games—to extend the Reds' lead.
The German isn't getting carried away just yet, though, as he told Goal's Neil Jones:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
Klopp: "I had no idea how any other teams were playing, or even where they were playing. Afterwards I got the results and I have to say it didn't do a lot for me. It's just information. We have to have tunnel vision. We will see where it leads us." #LFC
Dejan Lovren opened the scoring with a half-volley before Mohamed Salah dispatched a penalty he had controversially won off Paul Dummett. Xherdan Shaqiri added a third before Fabinho's header rounded out the victory.
The win was Liverpool's eighth league win in a row and Klopp's 100th victory as Reds manager from 181 matches in charge.
As noted by football writer Joel Rabinowitz, they've now reached the halfway point of the season unbeaten in the Premier League:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
So then, half way through the season now. P19, W16, D3, L0. Currently going at a rate of 102 points. Only 7 goals conceded. Still a long old slog ahead, but that's simply phenomenal work from Klopp and the players.
Going back to this stage last season, Klopp has coaxed some remarkable form from his players, per data analyst Dan Kennett:
Dan Kennett @DanKennett
#LFC last 38 #EPL games 91 points (highest since Dec 1990) 86 scored 22 conceded (fewest since Dec 2007) +64 goal difference (highest since Feb 1979) This is an historic run of form under Klopp
It bodes well for Liverpool's chances of winning their first title since 1990, and it shows their improvement under the coach's tutelage.
On Boxing Day last year, Man City were 17 points ahead of the Reds having played a game fewer, and they're now seven points behind.
That swing isn't just down to the Reds' improvement, though, as City's form hasn't been as imperious as it was, particularly in recent weeks.
Klopp isn't celebrating their demise just yet, either, or taking the Reds' position for granted given Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix, per football journalist Melissa Reddy:
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
Jürgen Klopp on the cheer inside Anfield when news filtered through about Leicester's 2-1 win over Man City: "I thought it was for us. I thought 'that's nice,' but then I was told afterwards it was for a different result. Obviously nobody told our crowd that Tottenham won 5-0."
Spurs beat Bournemouth 5-0 on Wednesday after dispatching of Everton 6-2 in their previous game, and they could yet have a significant say in the title race.
As for City, while they've been unusually poor in recent weeks, they'll have the chance to reduce the gap and end Liverpool's unbeaten run when they host the Reds on January 3, and at their best, they have a higher ceiling than the Reds.
Liverpool are in an excellent position, but Klopp is right to manage expectations with half the season still remaining.
Klopp Insists Liverpool's 6-Point Lead 'Means Nothing' Yet