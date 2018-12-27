Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 17 NFL Picks

11 of 16

We have to accept that Cleveland Browns are a good team. Maybe even a great one.

Cleveland has lost one game since Nov. 5. Four of its five victories in that six-game span came by at least six points. During that stretch, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has been the highest-rated qualified passer in the AFC, while rookie running back Nick Chubb has rushed for more yardage than all but two AFC backs. Oh, and the defense has surrendered more than 20 points only once.

So this isn't a fluke, which is why the majority of our experts are giving the Browns a shot to play spoiler by covering a six-point Baltimore Ravens spread Sunday in Maryland.

"Mayfield is coming off an AFC Offensive Player of the Week performance against the Bengals," Sobleski said. "The Ravens' top-ranked defense is a different animal, but the rookie didn't back down the last time these two teams faced off. He threw for 342 yards and led his team to an overtime victory in only his second start. Now, Mayfield gets to play spoiler and possibly knock the Ravens out of the playoffs."

Cleveland will also be the most dangerous defense rookie Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has faced as a starter. The Browns lead the AFC with 30 takeaways, and they recently shut down mobile quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jeff Driskel on the ground. (Jackson was hardly a factor when the two teams met in October, rushing three times for 10 yards.)

But Davenport's dissenting voice is strong. Let's hear the picks champion out.

"Had the Browns not wasted half of the 2018 season on the Hue without a clue (or been robbed by terrible officiating in Oakland), we would be talking about Cleveland as a playoff team, which I'm pretty sure is one of the seven portents of the apocalypse," he said. "But as good as the Browns have been of late, they aren't going to be able to cap their amazing turnaround by ruining the former Browns' season. Baltimore is playing too well, and Cleveland has struggled to stop the run, allowing almost 125 yards per game on the ground. The Ravens will punch their ticket to the postseason with a double-digit win in front of the home crowd. Sorry, Pittsburgh."

Baltimore hasn't lost in regulation since Week 9. Jackson is as unique as they come, and the Ravens defense has given up a league-low 17.5 points per game. Seeing as it'll only take a touchdown for the Ravens to cover, it's fair to deem this game to be unworthy of your hard-earned money.

Predictions

Davenport: Baltimore (-6)

Gagnon: Cleveland (+6)

Sobleski: Cleveland (+6)

Consensus: Cleveland (+6)



Score Prediction: Baltimore 21, Cleveland 20