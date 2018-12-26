Marcus Mariota: I'll 'Do Everything in My Power' to Play vs. Colts with Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans rests on one knee after a hard tackle during a game against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Redskins 25-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Injured Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said he's trying to return for Sunday's crucial matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with a postseason berth on the line.

"Just taking it day to day," he said on 104.5-FM's Wake Up Zone on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com. "I am doing my best, (trying) to get back. That's all I can do. I'll do everything in my power to see if I can go. Again, it is just taking it one day at a time."

            

