Marcus Mariota: I'll 'Do Everything in My Power' to Play vs. Colts with Injury

Injured Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said he's trying to return for Sunday's crucial matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with a postseason berth on the line.

"Just taking it day to day," he said on 104.5-FM's Wake Up Zone on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com. "I am doing my best, (trying) to get back. That's all I can do. I'll do everything in my power to see if I can go. Again, it is just taking it one day at a time."

