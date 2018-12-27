UFC 232 Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 5

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

For better or worse, UFC icon Jon Jones is returning to the octagon this Saturday in Las Vegas.

No, wait. Los Angeles. Sorry, yes. Definitely Los Angeles.

After a fairly questionable week leading up to the event, where the promotion steeled away in the middle of the night to drag its circus tent over state lines in hopes of locking down a cage fight (and the sweet, sweet profit that comes with it).

Jones will battle Alexander Gustafsson, the only man to truly test him in an MMA fight, and the winner will become the UFC light heavyweight champion. Cris Cyborg will engage in a superfight for her featherweight title, defending against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Names like Carlos Condit, Michael Chiesa, Ilir Latifi and Chad Mendes will all also get some work as well.

Matthew Ryder, Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Steven Rondina are here for the final time in 2018 to take a crack at making some predictions.