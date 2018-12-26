Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Rescues 2-2 Draw for Juventus vs. Atalanta

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to rescue a 2-2 draw for 10-man Juventus against Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri took the lead in just the second minute when Berat Djimsiti sliced Alex Sandro's cross into his own goal, but the teams went in level at the break after Duvan Zapata turned Leonardo Bonucci on the edge of the area before firing past Wojciech Szczesny in the 24th minute.

Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for a second bookable offence early in the second half. Having been issued a yellow card for a cynical challenge on Josip Ilicic in the first half, the Uruguayan received another for a late tackle on Timothy Castagne.

Zapata had his brace soon after when a corner from Alejandro Gomez ran through to him in the six-yard box in the 56th minute.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri turned to Ronaldo after his side fell behind, and the Portugal international duly delivered when he headed home Mario Mandzukic's knock-down from close range.

Bonucci looked to have won it in injury time for the Old Lady with a tap-in from Sandro's ball, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

What Next

Juventus host Sampdoria on Saturday, while Atalanta travel to Sassuolo the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.