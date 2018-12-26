Tua Tagovailoa: Ankle Injury Is 80-85 Percent Ahead of CFP Matchup vs. Oklahoma

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Three days away from the College Football Playoff semifinals, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injured ankle is close to full strength.  

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Tagovailoa said Wednesday his ankle is between 80-85 percent.

After an ankle injury forced him to exit in the fourth quarter of Alabama's 35-28 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, Tagovailoa had surgery the next day. 

Head coach Nick Saban told reporters the expectation was for Tagovailoa to recover by mid-December:

"He had a high ankle sprain. We've got a great medical staff here, and they scope those things to get him to come back together a little bit quicker. It's usually about a two-week deal. We'll re-evaluate him in two weeks and see where he is. Very similar injury to what Jalen (Hurts) had, which took him a couple weeks to come back, as well. That's as much as we can say about it right now, but we're hopeful that by the time we get started in practice, he'll be ready to go."

Tagovailoa participated in Alabama's first practice on Dec. 14 leading up to the Orange Bowl against No. 4 Oklahoma. 

Alabama's sophomore sensation had his worst game of the season against Georgia. He went 10-of-25 for 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide on two late scoring drives to complete the come-from-behind win and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. 

The Crimson Tide will play Oklahoma on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in the second College Football Playoff semifinal. 

Related

    True Freshmen QBs Who Could Start Week 1

    College Football logo
    College Football

    True Freshmen QBs Who Could Start Week 1

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Can He Shake the Trend to Be an NFL Success?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Can He Shake the Trend to Be an NFL Success?

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    Xavier McKinney to Be Defensive X-factor Versus Oklahoma

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Xavier McKinney to Be Defensive X-factor Versus Oklahoma

    Stephen M. Smith
    via Touchdown Alabama

    Kyler, Tua and 'Generation Z' QBs Take Over College Football

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler, Tua and 'Generation Z' QBs Take Over College Football

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY