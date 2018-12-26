Tua Tagovailoa: Ankle Injury Is 80-85 Percent Ahead of CFP Matchup vs. Oklahoma

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Three days away from the College Football Playoff semifinals, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injured ankle is close to full strength.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Tagovailoa said Wednesday his ankle is between 80-85 percent.

After an ankle injury forced him to exit in the fourth quarter of Alabama's 35-28 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, Tagovailoa had surgery the next day.

Head coach Nick Saban told reporters the expectation was for Tagovailoa to recover by mid-December:

"He had a high ankle sprain. We've got a great medical staff here, and they scope those things to get him to come back together a little bit quicker. It's usually about a two-week deal. We'll re-evaluate him in two weeks and see where he is. Very similar injury to what Jalen (Hurts) had, which took him a couple weeks to come back, as well. That's as much as we can say about it right now, but we're hopeful that by the time we get started in practice, he'll be ready to go."

Tagovailoa participated in Alabama's first practice on Dec. 14 leading up to the Orange Bowl against No. 4 Oklahoma.

Alabama's sophomore sensation had his worst game of the season against Georgia. He went 10-of-25 for 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide on two late scoring drives to complete the come-from-behind win and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide will play Oklahoma on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in the second College Football Playoff semifinal.