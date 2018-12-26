Premier League Week 19 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Week 19 of the Premier League season is under way following Fulham's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

There's plenty more festive football to come on Wednesday and Thursday, as Liverpool host Newcastle United in their bid to keep their four-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table intact.

The Sky Blues will travel to Leicester City after losing twice in their last three matches, while Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bournemouth to Wembley Stadium.

In the later kick-offs on Boxing Day, Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex while Chelsea meet Watford at Vicarage Road.

Southampton and West Ham's clash on Thursday will conclude the gameweek.

Here's how to view them all, complete with picks for each:

Wednesday, December 26

Burnley vs. Everton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (1-2)

Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-0)

Leicester City vs. Manchester City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (1-2)

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (2-0)

Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (3-0)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (3-1)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal: 5:15 p.m. GMT/12:15 p.m. ET, Sky Sports, NBCSN (1-4)

Watford vs. Chelsea: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports, NBCSN (1-2)

Thursday, December 27

Southampton vs. West Ham United: 7:45 p.m GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports, NBCSN (2-2)

Matches on Sky Sports can be streamed live via Sky Go, while all of them can be viewed via NBC Sports Gold.

Watford vs. Chelsea

Watford will be hoping for a repeat of their last meeting with Chelsea at Vicarage Road, when they romped to a 4-1 win over the Blues in February.

The Hornets have entered the festive period in good form, having won their last two matches.

Most recently, they travelled to the London Stadium to beat a West Ham United side that had won four in a row:

They can make it a difficult match for Chelsea, who slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Leicester City in their last outing.

Chelsea also lost 2-1 at Wolves earlier in December are a struggling a little for the first time under manager Maurizio Sarri.

Sports writer Thierry Nyann put their season into context:

It's still early days under the Italian, who will need time to successfully implement his ideas on his squad.

Sarri turned Napoli into one of the most exciting teams in Europe during his time in charge and can do the same for Chelsea given the opportunity, but teething problems are to be expected, and with them will come the occasional slip-up.

The Blues weren't especially impressive against Leicester, but they could still have won on another day having hit the woodwork twice.

They'll need to be more clinical with their finishing on Wednesday, or Watford will punish them if they play as well as they have in recent matches.