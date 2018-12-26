Ex-Lions LB Marquis Flowers Signs Contract with Redskins

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marquis Flowers has signed with Washington, according to agent Sean Stellato and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Flowers, 26, appeared in five games for the Lions this season, registering two tackles. For his career, he's registered 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Washington had an open roster spot after it cut safety D.J. Swearinger on Monday. While Flowers likely won't earn a starting gig since Ryan Kerrigan (10 tackles for loss, 12 sacks) and Preston Smith (51 tackles, four sacks) are locked into place on the edge, he'll provide depth and will be a special teams contributor.

The team's front seven has been a strength. Washington is tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks (43), with players such as Kerrigan and Jonathan Allen (11 tackles for loss, eight sacks) having excellent campaigns.

While Washington's playoff hopes are dead, the team can still play spoiler this week against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East showdown. The Eagles will reach the playoffs with a win over Washington and a Minnesota Vikings loss, and Washington would likely enjoy ending an otherwise disappointing season with a spoiler win over a rival.