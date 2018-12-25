NFL Playoffs 2019: Known AFC, NFC Schedule and Updated Bracket Scenarios

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There are three playoff berths for stake heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, and plenty of seeds could change in the final week of the regular season.

In the AFC, only one division has been decided (AFC East), meaning a lot could be shaken up before the playoffs begin. There is more certainty in the NFC, as all four divisions have been decided, but the final playoff berth is still at stake in Week 17.

The Sunday night game between the Colts and Titans is one of the best Week 17 matchups, as the winner will advance to the playoffs—either as the AFC South champion or a wild card—and the loser will be left out.

Below is a look at the upcoming playoff schedule, followed by a look at the scenarios that could unfold in the final week of the regular season.

Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Round: Jan. 5-6

Divisional Round: Jan. 12-13

Conference Championships: Jan. 20

Super Bowl LIII: Feb. 3

AFC Standings

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4); clinched playoff berth

2. New England Patriots (10-5); clinched AFC East

3. Houston Texans (10-5); clinched playoff berth

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4); clinched playoff berth

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the hunt

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

The Chiefs control their own destiny, but they have a lot they can lose. If they beat the Raiders at home in Week 17, they will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, a loss and a Chargers win over the Broncos would move Kansas City down to a wild-card berth.

The Chargers could move up to the No. 1 seed, but it would require a win and a Chiefs loss. Unless that happens, Los Angeles will remain at No. 5 and have a road matchup in the Wild Card Round.

The Patriots can secure a first-round bye with a home win over the Jets. They could move up to the No. 1 seed if the Chiefs and Chargers both lose.

Much like the previous two teams, the Texans can take care of business with a Week 17 win. Houston would clinch the AFC South with a home victory over the Jaguars. However, if the Texans lose, they'll fall to a wild-card berth and the Colts-Titans game will decide the division champion.

Houston could also move up to the No. 2 seed, but it would take a lot of help.

The Ravens are in control in the AFC North, and a victory over the Browns would secure the division. They would also clinch with a Steelers loss to the Bengals. Pittsburgh can only make the playoffs by winning the division (with a win and Baltimore loss), or if it wins and the Colts and Titans tie.

The Colts and Titans conclude the Week 17 slate with a Sunday night matchup that has a lot at stake. The winner will secure the final playoff berth in the AFC, either as a wild card (if the Texans win) or the AFC South champion (if the Texans lose). The loser will not make the playoffs.

NFC Standings

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2); clinched NFC South and No. 1 seed

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3); clinched NFC West

3. Chicago Bears (11-4); clinched NFC North

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6); clinched NFC East

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6); clinched playoff berth

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

In the hunt

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

The NFC is much more settled than the AFC with no divisions at stake in Week 17.

The Saints secured the No. 1 seed with a win over the Steelers this past Sunday. The Rams will clinch the other first-round bye with either a win over the 49ers or a Bears loss to the Vikings. Chicago can only move up to No. 2 with a win and Rams loss.

Unless the Bears move up to No. 2 in the aforementioned scenario, they will remain at No. 3. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are locked in at No. 4.

The Seahawks can secure the No. 5 seed with a win over the Cardinals or a Vikings loss to the Bears. The only way they can fall to No. 6 is if they lose and the Vikings win.

The Vikings can secure the final playoff berth with a win or an Eagles loss to the Redskins. The Eagles can only get into the playoffs with a win and a Vikings loss, and they would be the No. 6 seed in that scenario.

